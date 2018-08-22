Study shows developmental shift in sensory dominance as children grow older

August 22, 2018

Even with an acute sense of hearing adults don't always pick up exactly what someone has said. That's because from childhood to adulthood we rely on vision to understand speech and this can influence our perception of sound.

A study, carried out by Rebecca Hirst, a PhD student in the School of Psychology at the University of Nottingham, in collaboration with Dr Harriet Allen and Dr Lucy Cragg (Univeristy of Nottingham) and Jemaine Stacey and Dr Paula Stacey at (Nottingham Trent University), has shown there is a developmental shift in sensory dominance as children grow older.

The research: 'The threshold for the McGurk effect in audio-visual noise decreases with development'has been published in Scientific Reports. Rebecca explains her research in this video.

Related Stories

In 1976 the McGurk effect demonstrated the interaction of hearing and vision in speech perception. When we hear one syllable, but we see the mouth movement of another syllable, this leads us to perceive a third syllable. And, if a person is getting poor quality auditory information but good quality visual information, they may be more likely to experience the McGurk effect.

It's down to the way our brain develops

Because the part of the brain responsible for auditory information develops earlier than the part of the brain responsible for processing visual information,and because children gain more visual experience across childhood (i.e. reading), Rebecca and her team predicted that younger children would be less susceptible to McGurk responses, and that adults would continue to be influenced by vision in higher levels of visual noise and with less auditory noise.

This new study showed that susceptibility to the McGurk effect was higher in adults compared with 3-6-year-olds and 7-9-year-olds but not 10-12-year-olds. Adults and older children were more easily influenced by vision. Reduced susceptibility in childhood supports the theory that sensory dominance shifts across development and reaches adult-like levels by 10 years of age.

Rebecca designed a 'spy' game called 'Spot the Sound' to launch her study during the School of Psychology's 2017 Summer Scientist event for young children and their parents.

They recruited 96 children at the event and separated them into three age groups 3-6 years; 7-9 years; and 10-12 years. They were joined by 32 adults aged between 20 and 35 years of age.

Rebecca said: "Our findings show that children rely more on auditory information. This means they are less susceptible to illusions in which vision changes sound. Conversely, adults are more likely to be influenced by what they see, and what they see can change what they hear."

Source:

https://www.nottingham.ac.uk/news/pressreleases/2018/august/i-hear-what-you-say-or-do-i.aspx

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New research confirms link between DDT exposure and autism
Powerful psychedelic compound can model near-death experiences in the brain
Distinct origin of ADHD identified In children with history of traumatic brain injury
Study offers possibility of squelching a focal epilepsy seizure before symptoms appear
Digital psychiatric therapy can 'rewire' the brain in children with ADHD, study shows
Brain tumors trap immune cells needed to fight cancer in the bone marrow, finds research
Bacterial activity in child's mouth may serve as biomarkers for autism spectrum disorder
Why some patients with brain markers for Alzheimer's never develop the condition

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Dr. Keiichiro Suzuki discusses the importance of IgA in the human body, and his recent research study, which showed that IgA interacts with the gut microbiome and promotes the growth of healthy bacteria.

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

In this interview, Haiying Zhang, Assistant Professor of Cell and Development Biology from the Department of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine talks to News – Medical about the importance of Exosomes.

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Male tobacco smokers have decreased number of cannabinoid CB1 receptors, study reveals