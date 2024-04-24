Study explores parents' struggle with children's avid eating behaviors

NewsGuard 100/100 Score

In a recent study published in the journal Appetite, researchers explored parents' experiences feeding children with avid eating behavior and identified key challenges and strategies.

Avid eating behaviors in children are linked to overweight and obesity, and understanding parental experiences and strategies can inform tailored interventions to support healthy eating habits in children displaying such behaviors.

Study: Examining parents’ experiences and challenges of feeding preschool children with avid eating behaviour. Image Credit: Tom Burlison / ShutterstockStudy: Examining parents’ experiences and challenges of feeding preschool children with avid eating behaviour. Image Credit: Tom Burlison / Shutterstock

Background

Researchers have emphasized the importance of understanding children's eating behavioral patterns rather than focusing solely on individual behaviors.

Studies utilizing Latent Profile Analysis have identified distinct eating profiles among preschoolers. These avid eating profiles are characterized by heightened food responsiveness, food enjoyment, emotional overeating, low levels of food fussiness, weaker sensitivity to satiety cues, and faster eating.

Genetics significantly influences appetitive traits, with some traits being somewhat too heritable. The interactions between environmental and genetic factors contribute to eating behavioral expression and the risk of obesity.

Parental feeding practices significantly shape children's eating behaviors, with coercive control, structure, and autonomy support being key domains. Qualitative research highlights the challenges parents face in managing feeding interactions with children, particularly those with obesity.

Specific feeding practices have been linked to appetitive traits associated with avid eating profiles, indicating the importance of understanding and addressing these behaviors early in childhood to mitigate the risk of obesity.

About the study

The study, part of the Appetite in Preschoolers: Producing Evidence for Tailoring Interventions Effectively (APPETItE) program, examined parents' experiences feeding preschoolers with avid eating behavior.

It followed pre-registration and qualitative research reporting guidelines. Parents of 3-5-year-olds with avid eating profiles were recruited, with 15 participating.

Related Stories

Data on demographics, food security, and eating behaviors were collected. Interviews were conducted over video calls, and the experiences and challenges of feeding were explored.

Thematic analysis was used to analyze transcripts inductively, prioritizing parents' experiences. Regular discussions ensured rigor, and reflexivity was maintained throughout the analysis process.

Themes were developed iteratively following Braun and Clarke's six-step process, ensuring systematic and rigorous analysis. The study contributes to understanding feeding practices for children with avid eating behavior.

Findings

The study identified four core themes regarding parents' experiences feeding preschoolers with avid eating behavior.

The first theme pertained to the children's insatiable hunger, described by parents as continuous requests for food. While some parents accepted this behavior as part of their child's personality, others found it concerning.

Despite frequent eating, children's satiety responsiveness varied, with some showing reasonable control over food intake while others lacked a 'stop button.'

Another emergent theme was parenthood as a duty – parents felt responsible for providing sufficient food for their children, aiming to keep them full. They also recognized the importance of limiting unhealthy foods, using various strategies to manage their child's food intake, often focusing on health concerns and setting boundaries.

Parents aim to instill healthy lifelong eating habits in their children, provide balanced diets, and educate them about food's impact on health. They monitored food consumption throughout the day, offering healthier alternatives and encouraging autonomy over food choices.

Respondents also spoke of the need to 'pick their battles'. Parents navigated feeding challenges by establishing rules around eating occasions and using coercive feeding practices to manage situations of personal burden.

While routines were beneficial, parents also employed flexible approaches, allowing some autonomy over food decisions. Coercive strategies, such as using food as a reward or to manage emotions, were used to ease parenting burdens, though some parents expressed guilt over these practices.

Conclusions

The study explored parents' experiences of feeding preschool children with avid eating behavior, highlighting challenges, strategies used, and perceived effectiveness. Avid eating behavior was characterized by high food enjoyment, responsiveness, and low food fussiness.

Parents faced challenges discerning genuine hunger due to children's responsiveness to food cues. To nurture positive dietary habits, they employed feeding strategies encompassing control, structure, and autonomy support.

Notably, an authoritative feeding approach, combining control with warmth and responsiveness, was effective. However, some parents resorted to emotional feeding and using food as a reward, potentially exacerbating avid eating behavior.

Implications include the importance of tailored interventions targeting parental feeding practices to support children's healthy eating behavior. The study underscores the need to balance monitoring food consumption with allowing autonomy and avoiding restrictive practices.

However, the sample's lack of diversity and potential self-selection bias limit generalizability. While the study offers rich insights into managing avid eating behavior, further research, including objective measures like body mass index, is necessary. Despite strengths like detailed qualitative data, the limitations of subjectivity and contextual influences must be acknowledged.

In conclusion, the study sheds light on the intricate dynamics of feeding children with avid eating behavior, advocating for nuanced, responsive feeding approaches to foster healthy eating habits.

Journal reference:
  • Examining parents' experiences and challenges of feeding preschool children with avid eating behaviour. Edwards, K.L., Blissett, J., Croker, H., Farrow, C., Herle, M., Kininmonth, A., Llewellyn, C., Pickard, A., Haycraft, E. Appetite (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.appet.2024.107372,https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0195666324001739

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Priyanjana Pramanik

Written by

Priyanjana Pramanik

Priyanjana Pramanik is a writer based in Kolkata, India, with an academic background in Wildlife Biology and economics. She has experience in teaching, science writing, and mangrove ecology. Priyanjana holds Masters in Wildlife Biology and Conservation (National Centre of Biological Sciences, 2022) and Economics (Tufts University, 2018). In between master's degrees, she was a researcher in the field of public health policy, focusing on improving maternal and child health outcomes in South Asia. She is passionate about science communication and enabling biodiversity to thrive alongside people. The fieldwork for her second master's was in the mangrove forests of Eastern India, where she studied the complex relationships between humans, mangrove fauna, and seedling growth.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. (2024, April 24). Study explores parents' struggle with children's avid eating behaviors. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 24, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240424/Study-explores-parents-struggle-with-childrens-avid-eating-behaviors.aspx.

  • MLA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "Study explores parents' struggle with children's avid eating behaviors". News-Medical. 24 April 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240424/Study-explores-parents-struggle-with-childrens-avid-eating-behaviors.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "Study explores parents' struggle with children's avid eating behaviors". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240424/Study-explores-parents-struggle-with-childrens-avid-eating-behaviors.aspx. (accessed April 24, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. 2024. Study explores parents' struggle with children's avid eating behaviors. News-Medical, viewed 24 April 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240424/Study-explores-parents-struggle-with-childrens-avid-eating-behaviors.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Exercise boosts beneficial hormone transfer in breastfeeding mothers
Exclusionary practices in schools exacerbate challenging student behaviors
Blood protein could be a potential biomarker for delayed concussion recovery in children
Low vitamin D in children linked to higher atopic dermatitis risk, study finds
Study shows association between childhood loneliness and first-episode psychosis
Maternal diabetes linked to a slight increase in ADHD risk in children
Study links pneumonia transmission in seniors to contact with young children
Prenatal cannabis use disorder linked to increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in offspring

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Lurie Children's Hospital administers first gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy in Illinois