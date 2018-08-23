High phosphate intake increases blood pressure, pulse rate in young adults

August 23, 2018

If more phosphate is consumed with food, blood pressure and pulse rate increase in healthy young adults. These findings were shown by a study led by the University of Basel and published in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

They make processed cheese spreadable, prevent coffee from clumping and help preserve many meat products: phosphates are a common additive in industrially produced foodstuffs.

Natural foods also contain phosphates, but modern eating habits mean that we are increasing our intake of them. Increased consumption of processed foodstuffs has significantly increased phosphate intake in recent years, which now often exceeds the daily intake of 700 mg recommended in the US.

Healthy people also at risk

As a high phosphate level can lead, for example, to deposits in blood vessels, a low-phosphate diet has long been recommended for people with chronic kidney problems.

However, an increase in dietary phosphate also increases the likelihood of developing or even dying from arteriosclerosis or a cardiovascular disease in healthy people. This has been shown by epidemiological studies that examine the connection between potential risk factors and certain diseases.

Physiological study with young adults

For the first time, a research team led by Professor Reto Krapf from the University of Basel has now verified this statistical connection in a qualitative study with 20 healthy test subjects.

Over 11 weeks, half of the participants received an additional dose of sodium phosphate in tablet form alongside their normal diet. This increased the phosphate content in their blood to an above-average level, albeit one that is widespread in the population.

The second group took a phosphate binder that inhibits the substance's intake in the body. They also received salt as sodium chloride to equal the first group's sodium intake.

Effect on blood pressure and pulse rate

Related Stories

After six weeks, the doctors examined the effects of the different diets on various cardiovascular indicators such as blood pressure and pulse. A comparison of the two groups showed that the increased phosphate intake significantly increased the systolic and diastolic blood pressure of healthy young adults - by 4.1 and 3.2 mmHg, respectively. At the same time, pulse rate increased by an average of four beats per minute.

The researchers show that increased phosphate intake, more specifically an increased serum phosphate level, activates the sympathetic nervous system, which accelerates cardiac activity and increases blood pressure. The study demonstrated the effect to be reversible: two months after the end of the study, the participants' levels had returned to normal.

No effect of vitamin D

Vitamin D is increasingly prescribed for various reasons. It both stimulates intestinal phosphate absorption thus further increasing phosphate load, but also as putative cardioprotective effects. Therefore, in the second phase of this study, the effect of an additional supplement of vitamin D was examined. However, no measurable influence on the cardiovascular values was found in either group.

"Our results provide an important explanation for the association of dietary phosphate intake with increased cardiovascular morbidity and mortality in the general population," says study leader Reto Krapf. "These conclusions are important for public health and should be further examined in larger studies in various population groups."

Source:

https://www.unibas.ch/en/News-Events/News/Uni-Research/Increased-phosphate-intake-elevates-blood-pressure-in-healthy-adults.html

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Oxidative Stress Hampers Blood Vessel Dilation in Men
Study: Reducing systolic blood pressure lowers MCI, dementia risk
Study finds link between indoor temperatures and high blood pressure
Scientists create universal blood type using enzymes from gut bacteria
Scientists study effects of phototherapy on cardiovascular system
Aggressive lowering of blood pressure reduces MCI risk, study shows
Melanoma could soon be detected using a blood test
Body mass index positively linked with blood pressure

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in Wound Care

There are many definitions of hard-to-heal. More conventionally, it's based on underlying etiology of the wound, but in practice it's any wound that has not healed within a timely fashion. This is often due to a lack of coordinated care.

Innovation in Wound Care

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Dr. Keiichiro Suzuki discusses the importance of IgA in the human body, and his recent research study, which showed that IgA interacts with the gut microbiome and promotes the growth of healthy bacteria.

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

In this interview, Haiying Zhang, Assistant Professor of Cell and Development Biology from the Department of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine talks to News – Medical about the importance of Exosomes.

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New treatment may be on the horizon for Parkinson's disease