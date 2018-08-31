Autism spectrum disorders linked to greater risk for depression in young adulthood

Aug 31 2018

Bottom Line: Autism spectrum disorders (ASD), especially without an accompanying intellectual disability, were associated with greater risk for depression in young adulthood compared with the general population and siblings without ASD.

Why The Research Is Interesting: Mental health problems, including depression, are considered common in people with ASD. Understanding depression in people with ASD is important because it can further reduce social function. The identification and treatment of depression in people with ASD may help improve their quality of life.

Related Stories

Who and When: 223,842 individuals in Sweden followed up to age 27 by 2011, of whom 4,073 were diagnosed with ASD and 219,769 were not

What (Study Measures and Outcomes): Clinical diagnosis of depressive disorders identified in local and national patient registers

How (Study Design): This was an observational study. Researchers were not intervening for purposes of the study and cannot control all the natural differences that could explain the study findings.

Authors: Dheeraj Rai, M.R.C.Psych., Ph.D., of the University of Bristol, United Kingdom, and coauthors

Study Limitations: Study population may have included people with undiagnosed depression and others may have been misclassified as having depression.

Source:

https://media.jamanetwork.com/news-item/higher-depression-risk-in-young-adulthood-associated-with-autism-spectrum-disorders/

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Depression in mothers may affect stress and physical well-being of children
Adults aged over 45 with psychological distress may have high risk of cardiovascular disease
UIC receives $7 million for developing programs to prevent adolescent depression
Ketamine's acute antidepressant effect requires opioid system activation, finds study
Bacterial activity in child's mouth may serve as biomarkers for autism spectrum disorder
New research finds significant link between high Omega-3 Index and depression
Ketamine’s role in treatment of depression: Study
New neural-network model discovers speech patterns indicative of depression

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Developing a Flexible X-ray Detector

In this interview, Dr. Imalka Jayawardena from the University of Surrey talks about the development of a flexible X-ray detector that will help clinicians analyze X-ray images and deliver targeted doses of radiation when using X-rays as a treatment.

Developing a Flexible X-ray Detector
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Single dose of cannabidiol showed effective results in rats with symptoms of depression