Sunovion receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for dasotraline NDA

Sep 3 2018

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Sunovion) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Complete Response Letter for the New Drug Application (NDA) for dasotraline, a novel dual-acting dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (DNRI), for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Upon completion of their review, the FDA determined that they cannot approve the dasotraline NDA for the treatment of ADHD in its current form. The Agency indicated that additional clinical data are needed to further evaluate the efficacy and tolerability of dasotraline for the treatment of ADHD. Sunovion plans to meet with the FDA to discuss their comments and determine next steps.

Related Stories

Dasotraline was evaluated in approximately 2,500 children and adults with ADHD in multiple placebo-controlled safety and efficacy studies, as well as two long-term safety studies.

"While we are disappointed with the FDA's decision, we remain confident in the future of dasotraline," said Antony Loebel, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Sunovion, Head of Global Clinical Development for Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Group. "We plan to discuss next steps for the dasotraline ADHD program with the FDA as soon as possible."

Dasotraline is also being studied for the treatment of moderate to severe binge eating disorder (BED) in adults in the U.S. Data from two positive pivotal studies will support an expected marketing application submission to the FDA for dasotraline to treat BED in FY2018.​

Source:

http://www.sunovion.com/

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study raises possibility of detecting childhood bone cancers earlier
What parents need to know about children’s eye health and safety
Study: 1 in 12 children taking multiple medications at risk of drug-drug interactions
Clinical trials needed to inform doctors, parents on prescribing cannabinoids for Canadian children
Collaborative music lessons can improve attitudes of pupils towards autistic peers
Researchers explore how parenting is shaped by increasing population diversity
Early childhood growth patterns affect respiratory health
Research group aims to offer more personalized treatments for pediatric cancers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Developing a Flexible X-ray Detector

In this interview, Dr. Imalka Jayawardena from the University of Surrey talks about the development of a flexible X-ray detector that will help clinicians analyze X-ray images and deliver targeted doses of radiation when using X-rays as a treatment.

Developing a Flexible X-ray Detector
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Over past 20 years, the percentage of children with ADHD nearly doubles