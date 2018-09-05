Weak antibiotic concentrations sufficient to increase antimicrobial resistance in laboratory conditions

Sep 5 2018

Microbial communities are equipped with effective defense mechanisms against antibiotics. Existing antimicrobial resistance may become increasingly prevalent on its own - with no interference from antibiotics - in compact bacterial communities known as biofilms, or when protozoa hunt bacteria for food.

Increased antimicrobial resistance in bacteria has caused a global crisis in human health care. Strains of pathogenic bacteria resistant to all known antibiotics have been found. Antimicrobial resistance is a trait that can spread within a bacterial species or even across the species barrier. Resistance will expand and become increasingly prevalent when bacteria that survive in an environment containing antibiotics genetically pass on or otherwise distribute this trait to other bacteria.

Related Stories

Recent studies indicate that even weak antibiotic concentrations are sufficient to cause a rise in the prevalence of antimicrobial resistance in bacterial populations cultured in laboratory conditions. Such conditions are brought about when antibiotics used to treat both human and animal infections end up in sewage or elsewhere in the environment.

"However, it should be noted that in natural conditions bacteria are a part of multispecies communities and exist in interaction with viruses and protozoa that hunt for bacteria. That's why the matter requires more study," says Johannes Cairns, who defended his dissertation at the Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry, University of Helsinki, Finland.

Low antibiotic concentrations increased antimicrobial resistance in laboratory-cultured microbial communities equally well if not better compared to single species settings. Surprisingly, no antibiotics at all were necessary to see a rise in the prevalence of antimicrobial resistance.

"We found that antimicrobial resistance can also become more prevalent due to the presence of protozoa that prey on bacteria or in conditions where the bacteria had settled on a surface as a biofilm, or a compact community," notes Cairns.

Source:

https://www.helsinki.fi/en/

Posted in: Microbiology

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

UCLA biologists find 8,000 new antibiotic combinations to be effective
Study finds worrisome increase in drug-resistant infections
Pediatric antibiotic prescriptions lead to nearly 70,000 ER visits in the U.S. each year
Research provides better understanding of zinc deficiency-induced peripheral neuropathy
Researchers move closer to finding potential soft spot in drug-resistant tuberculosis
Mast announces arrival of new Mueller Hinton for antibiotic susceptibility testing
Researchers develop new way of testing bacterial resistance to antibiotics
Life Biosciences contributes $100,000 to fund its biomedical innovation course on aging

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Developing a Flexible X-ray Detector

In this interview, Dr. Imalka Jayawardena from the University of Surrey talks about the development of a flexible X-ray detector that will help clinicians analyze X-ray images and deliver targeted doses of radiation when using X-rays as a treatment.

Developing a Flexible X-ray Detector

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Lab Innovations 2018: The essential guide to make your laboratory more sustainable