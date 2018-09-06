Newly discovered marker can identify patients who would benefit from novel asthma treatments

Sep 6 2018

Researchers at RCSI, Stanford University and Oregon Health Sciences University have discovered a marker which can help determine which asthma patients are likely to benefit from a new treatment which targets inflammatory cells called Eosinophils. The research, which was funded through a Health Research Board Clinician Scientist Award, has today been published in Science Translational Medicine.

Asthma is a common clinical condition characterized by airway obstruction, inflammation, and hyper¬ responsiveness. It affects approximately 470,000 people in Ireland. Symptoms such as bronchoconstriction and cough range from mild intermittent to severe persistent. Some patients, despite good treatment, remain troubled by the symptoms of their condition.

Related Stories

According to Professor Richard Costello, Department of Medicine, RCSI, "The novel treatments now available for asthma present a new challenge for clinicians. It is important that we are able to identify which patient will benefit from these treatments. Our research set out to determine if there were any particular markers which would help us to understand which patients had a particular form of asthma and would respond well to new treatments".

Professor Costello explained that in eosinophilic asthma, the most common form of asthma, inflammatory cells (eosinophils) in the airway alter nerve function and make the condition worse.

"We identified that inflammatory cells, in particular, eosinophils, promote airway nerve growth in patients with asthma. These observations provide a unique insight into a fundamental mechanism of how the inflammation caused by asthma causes people to experience the symptoms of asthma such as coughing and breathlessness", said Professor Costello.

"Our research means that we now know which markers to look for in a patient with severe asthma. A patient with markers which show they have this particular form of asthma is likely to respond well to these new treatments".

Source:

http://www.rcsi.ie/index.jsp?p=100&n=110&a=11607

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Novel chip can be used to identify rhinovirus strains as cause of asthma
New tool determines best treatment plan for adults with severe asthma
Study: Older asthma patients are happier when they have a say in their medical care
Study: Over 40% of women with asthma may develop COPD
Study shows COPD risk in women with asthma can be reduced
New analysis reveals link between fast food consumption and increased risk of allergic diseases
Denser airway nerves connected with more severe asthma symptoms
MAARA to celebrate its 50th anniversary with lecture titled 'The Future of Asthma'

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Discovering Prion-like Proteins in Eukaryotic Viruses

Dr. George Tetz discusses the discovery of prion-like domains in eukaryotic viruses, and the implications of this study on gene therapies and common neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's Disease.

Discovering Prion-like Proteins in Eukaryotic Viruses
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study provides new insights into how asthma develops and progresses