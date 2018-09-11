Study aims to understand role of clopidogrel in patients with cardiovascular disease

Sep 11 2018

In the current issue of Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications (Volume3, Number 2, 2018, pp. 149-162(14); DOI: https://doi.org/10.15212/CVIA.2017.0049 Punag Divanji and Kendrick Shunk from the University of California San Francisco and The San Francisco Veteran Affairs Hospital, San Francisco, CA, USA consider when clopidogrel is the right choice in modern antiplatelet therapy.

Platelet inhibition with aspirin is the cornerstone of medical therapy for coronary artery disease. In the era of percutaneous coronary intervention with drug-eluting stents, dual anti-platelet therapy with the addition of clopidogrel (Plavix©, Bristol-Myers Squibb, New York, NY) became the mainstay of therapy. However, with the advent of newer oral antiplatelet medications, including prasugrel (Effient©, Eli Lilly, Indianapolis, Indiana) and ticagrelor (Brilinta©, Astra-Zeneca, Cambridge, United Kingdom), choosing the appropriate platelet inhibitor has become more nuanced. The optimal regimen differs based on patient characteristics, clinical situation, and the condition being treated, with differing risk and safety profiles for these medications. The authors explore the appropriate use of antiplatelet therapy for stable ischemic heart disease, acute coronary syndrome, stroke, and peripheral vascular disease. They evaluate the data behind the use of antiplatelet therapy in patients on oral anticoagulation. By understanding the biochemistry of platelet aggregation, the pharmacology of platelet inhibitors, and the extensive clinical trial data that informs current guideline recommendations the authors aim to better understand the role of clopidogrel in patients with cardiovascular disease.

Source:

http://www.ingentaconnect.com/content/cscript/cvia/2018/00000003/00000002/art00005

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

An interview with Dr. Steven Simpson, MD, discussing the importance of raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, and how Sepsis Alliance is helping to reduce the number of deaths caused by sepsis in the USA.

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Dr. Paul Tesar from the Tesar Laboratory at Case Western University, Ohio, discusses the importance of organoids in biological research and the development of organoids which are capable of simulating the early stages of human myelin.

Discovering Prion-like Proteins in Eukaryotic Viruses

Dr. George Tetz discusses the discovery of prion-like domains in eukaryotic viruses, and the implications of this study on gene therapies and common neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's Disease.

Latest News

