Study: CXCL14 protein is secreted by brown adipose tissue and has beneficial effects in metabolic diseases

Sep 19 2018

A scientific team found that the CXCL14 protein, associated with tumor progression and organogenesis, causes beneficial effects to metabolic diseases such as obesity and diabetes. According to the study, published in the journal Cell Metabolism, CXCL14 is synthetized by the brown adipose tissue and can activate anti-inflammatory activity cells -M2 type macrophages- that produce a beneficial effect in the organism.

This new study -a significant advance to understand the relation between active brown fat and good metabolic health- is signed by a team led by Professor Francesc Villarroya, from the Institute of Biomedicine of the University of Barcelona, and member of the Nutrition Networking Biomedical Research Centre (CIBERobn). The study, carried out with laboratory animals, proves that a lack of CXCL14 damages the activity of the brown adipose tissue and alters glucose homeostasis, an essential molecule in the cellular energy metabolism.

Related Stories

Therefore, the study notes that healthy effects of the brown adipose tissue in the metabolism do not stick to the ability of burning metabolites and producing heat -thermogenesis- as it was believed so far, but they expand to the synthesis of beneficial-action molecules in the body.

M2 type macrophages: anti-inflammatory cells in action

One of the complications related to obesity is the colonization of the adipose tissue by pro-inflammatory cells (such as M1 type macrophages), a process that creates metabolic and cardiovascular alterations.

Within this study, the research team found that once the brown adipose tissue is active, it releases the CXCL14 molecule, which is able to gather anti-inflammatory action cells from the immune system -M2 type macrophages- to the adipose tissue. Also, the new study states that this cytokine boosts the white adipose tissue conversion into brown fat.

According to the results, the relation of the different adipose tissues (white and brown) with immune system cells (M1 and M2) is a key factor to explain the problems of too much white adipose tissue and the benefits of active brown fat.

"The research on the molecules that brown fat releases with healthy effects in the metabolism will allow us to develop new therapeutic tools, which were not considered for the treatment of metabolic diseases", concludes Professor Francesc Villarroya.​

Source:

http://www.ub.edu/web/ub/en/menu_eines/noticies/2018/09/010.html

Posted in: Cell Biology

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Household disinfectants could contribute to obesity risk in children
Obesity changes airway muscle function, raises asthma risk
Study reveals prevalence of diagnosed type 1 and type 2 diabetes among American adults
BAP1 protein serves as tumor suppressor gene in kidney, eye, bile duct and mesothelioma cancers
Rapid weight gain during infancy may put children with ASD at increased risk for obesity
Children with autism have highest frequency of rapid weight gain in first six months of life
Researchers examine Twitter conversations to understand thoughts concerning OpenAPS technology
Blocking RNA-silencing protein in the liver prevents obesity and diabetes in mice

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

An interview with Dr. Steven Simpson, MD, discussing the importance of raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, and how Sepsis Alliance is helping to reduce the number of deaths caused by sepsis in the USA.

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Dr. Paul Tesar from the Tesar Laboratory at Case Western University, Ohio, discusses the importance of organoids in biological research and the development of organoids which are capable of simulating the early stages of human myelin.

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists identify how viral protein promotes fatal disease caused by Nipah and Hendra viruses