Exploring parallels between biological and computing world

Sep 26 2018

RNA-based algorithms can advance cellular computing and enable new biological solutions for healthcare and industrial biotechnology.

As technology advances, new forms of science emerge where parallels between the biological and computing world can be studied. Cellular computing and synthetic biology are fields where the building blocks of nature and computer processing power can converge. By closely dissecting the genetic processes embedded in DNA and RNA - also known as 'natural algorithms' - through computer simulations, these natural algorithms can be 'hacked' to take on a whole new realm of chemical and biological challenges.

RiboNets is an EU project funded in the research line of Future and Emerging Technologies that aims to program cellular networks and community behaviour using RNA-based devices, modifying the way information is processed and transmitted between cells.

The consortium, led by the Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf, set out to 'hack' RNA (ribonucleic acid, which translates and transfers genetic code to produce proteins and other cell parts) by creating a 'synthetic toolbox' of newly engineered RNA-based devices called RNAdevs. The idea is that these small molecular modules can transmit and process information within cells in a more controllable fashion to program cellular networks towards specific ends, such as enhancing or inhibiting the production of certain metabolites.

To test this, they developed a three-part process - in silico, in vitro and in vivo. In the first instance, they analyzed and designed RNAdevs using computer simulations. In the second phase the best performers in the simulations were recreated in the lab. Finally, once stable the synthetic RNA was finally integrated and tested in living cells.

Related Stories

The successful tests resulted in an RNA toolbox also known by the project as 'RNAblueprint'. Available online through GitHub, an open source platform that allows scientists to use and build upon the successful sequences developed by the RiboNets project, among many others.

The RNAdevs can essentially function as a 'RNA programmer', telling other researchers how to modify RNA sequences to achieve certain specific outcomes. The newly engineered RNAdevs can help make genetic research more efficient by offering optimal design solutions. They could also provide the basis for developing new therapeutic approaches, like modifying the signals of disease-related genes that so far have been considered impossible to treat, such as theZika virus.

Indeed, this technology is already being used to correct genetic defects in embryos and also shows potential in the treatment of lung cancer and other types of tumor. It could also serve in industrial biotechnology to produce valuable chemicals or eliminate polluting chemicals.

Source:

http://www.fetfx.eu/story/interfacing-biology-computer-science/

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers develop fast detection strategy to know type of virus acquired by patients
UK and European research collaborations receive vote of confidence by three major cancer charities
Study highlights need to remain vigilant in maintaining key infection control processes
Many children with special healthcare needs do not have access to 'PCMH-concordant' care
Researchers find way to map mysterious content of non-coding RNA
Einstein Healthcare Network and Jefferson enter into binding Definitive Agreement
Researchers identify new genetic disorder in a human patient
Cancer Research UK invests £14 million to transform London into cancer biotherapeutics hub

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Genetic polymorphisms linked with muscle injury and stiffness