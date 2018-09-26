RTI Surgical showcases innovative spine portfolio at NASS 2018

RTI Surgical, Inc., a global surgical implant company, will showcase research reinforcing the strength of its spine portfolio, notably the Fortilink® IBF series featuring TETRAfuse® 3D Technology, at the North American Spine Society's (NASS) 33rd Annual Meeting in Los Angeles, September 26-29. Additionally, RTI will feature its full line of hardware, interbody and orthobiologic offerings at Booth #1523, including its newest orthobiologic options, ViBone® Viable Bone Matrix and the next generation of the nanOss® Advanced Bone Graft Substitute (ABGS) series, nanOss® 3D Plus™ ABGS.

"As evidenced by our presence at NASS this year, RTI is shaping the future of spinal technologies to power mobility with targeted innovation and a portfolio focused on differentiated products supported by clinical data," said Camille Farhat, President and CEO, RTI Surgical. "We are advancing and growing our full line of high-quality spine offerings, expanding RTI's body of clinical data to optimize outcomes, and pursuing next-generation technologies to meet the diverse needs of surgeons and spine patients."

TETRAfuse 3D Technology and ViBone Clinical Data Featured in Innovative Technology Presentations

Boyle Cheng, PhD, Director of Research in Neurosurgery at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, will present outcomes from a comparative pre-clinical study evaluating in vivo osseointegration with smooth surface polyetheretherketone (PEEK), titanium-coated rough PEEK and TETRAfuse 3D Technology in an ovine bony defect model. Among the key findings, the study showed TETRAfuse 3D Technology demonstrated more notable trabecular bone ingrowth compared to PEEK and titanium-coated PEEK.i

In the same session, Dean E. Smith, MD, from the Spine Center in El Paso, Texas, will present findings from an in vitro evaluation and a retrospective study of clinical outcomes in patients undergoing lumbar and cervical fusion using ViBone. The in vitro evaluation demonstrated better cell health in ViBone, including lower apoptotic activity, better cellular proliferation, as well as greater production of osteogenic markers, than control viable bone matrix.

Latest Advancements in RTI's Portfolio

RTI will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of high-quality hardware, interbody and orthobiologic options at Booth #1523. Key highlights include:

ViBone: RTI recently signed an agreement under which Aziyo ® Biologics, Inc., will provide ViBone to RTI for exclusive distribution in the U.S. ViBone is a viable bone product designed to perform and handle more closely to autograft in a variety of orthopedic procedures.

RTI recently signed an agreement under which Aziyo Biologics, Inc., will provide ViBone to RTI for exclusive distribution in the U.S. ViBone is a viable bone product designed to perform and handle more closely to autograft in a variety of orthopedic procedures. nanOss 3D Plus ABGS: RTI launched nanOss 3D Plus ABGS, a new addition to its nanOss ABGS series, designed with innovative technology and supported by clinical results,ii to provide optimal handling properties for a variety of orthopedic procedures.

Clinical Trial Updates