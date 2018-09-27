Cornwall and Chongqing Haifu partners to introduce HIFU tumor therapy system

Cornwall Medical Group ("Cornwall" or "the Group") enters a strategic partnership with the world's leading medical equipment and integrated solutions provider, Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd. ("Chongqing Haifu"), to introduce innovative high-intensity focused ultrasound tumor therapy system ("HIFU") to Hong Kong, positioned to be the first minimally-invasive & non-invasive center in town.

As a revolutionary breakthrough in medical technology, HIFU is developed by Chongqing Haifu. It is a non-invasive therapeutic technique that can generate highly localized heat so as to kill tumors without skin puncture or incision.

Prof. Wang Zhibiao, President of Chongqing Haifu who invented the first HIFU Tumor Therapy System, introduced, "Similar to using a magnifying glass to focus sunlight, HIFU uses numerous penetrable ultrasound beams to propagate through soft tissue and are focused at the target volume, raising the temperature of the isolated tissue to generate tumor death. It realizes the transition from conventional surgery to minimally-invasive, or even non-invasive treatment."

As the world's first HIFU-dedicated hospital specialized in uterine fibroids treatment, Chongqing Haifu is a global leader in non-invasive HIFU treatment. It is invited by the Ministry of Science and Technology of the PRC to exhibit during the "InnoTech Expo 2018" in the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. At its exhibition booth, a live surgery was presented with Chongqing Haifu Hospital connected online.

As pointed out by Prof. Roise Xing, Head of International Department of Chongqing Haifu, HIFU treatment has a proven track record of success in clinical practice in United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, etc., and has obtained over 100 worldwide patents. In collaboration with around 2,500 medical centers in 26 countries and regions, Chongqing Haifu has treated over 100,000 patients with benign or malignant tumors, ranging from liver tumor, bone tumor, breast tumor, to uterine tumor. It will serve as a strong partner for Cornwall regarding the construction, equipment assembly, training and operation of its treatment centers in Hong Kong.

Dr. Wong Wu Shun Felix, OB-GYN Professor of University of New South Wales, Australia, added, "HIFU is a breakthrough in the treatment of gynecological diseases such as uterine fibroids. It does not require surgical incision and only penetrate on affected area. Patients get to retain their uterus function and remain fertile and start pregnancy in 3-6 months after the treatment".

Mr. Simon Wong Kwong-chi, Group Director and one of the angel investors of Alibaba, said, "We are thrilled to have Chongqing Haifu as a strategic partner. This partnership shall offer more exciting developments for the future of HIFU technology. Riding on Chongqing Haifu's unmatched clinical expertise, we are confident to provide our customers with the most advanced and customized treatment options."

The Group will adopt HIFU as a therapeutic modality for uterine fibroids ablation treatment, and launch Hong Kong's first minimally-invasive & non-invasive center and training center focusing on uterine fibroids, adenomyosis and other suitable indications. Located in Central Building, the center is to be put into operation by the end of this year.