Niigata University team reports novel treatment for IDH2-mutant brainstem glioma

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Niigata UniversityJul 17 2025

A group led by the Department of Neurosurgery at the Brain Research Institute, Niigata University, has successfully treated a patient with a brainstem glioma harboring a rare IDH2 mutation. The patient initially presented with a gradual loss of hearing in the left ear, and MRI showed a lesion at the left side of the brainstem, near the root exit zone of the left acoustic nerve. Initially, a brainstem glioma with H3K27M mutation was suspected.

However, the gradual clinical course and unusual location of the brainstem glioma were considered atypical. The patient underwent magnetic resonance spectroscopy in which 2-hydroglutarate, a marker for IDH mutation, was evident. Subsequently, the patient underwent a surgical biopsy, and pathological analysis revealed a rare IDH2 mutation. Although most brainstem gliomas with H3K27M mutation have an unmethylated MGMT promoter and thus are resistant to temozolomide, about 70% of IDH-mutant astrocytomas are known to have a methylated MGMT promoter and are sensitive to temozolomide.

A team led by Dr. Manabu Natsumeda successfully treated the patient with temozolomide and radiation, and the tumor dramatically shrank, and surprisingly, the patient's hearing improved. The patient has been off treatment after 1 year of maintenance temozolomide treatment, but the tumor has not relapsed. "We were fortunate to detect IDH mutation in this patient, or else we would not have used temozolomide. This case illustrates the importance of screening by MRS for IDH mutation and a safe biopsy to determine the optimal treatment." explains Dr. Natsumeda. The case report was published online in the journal Frontiers in Oncology on July 8, 2025.

Source:

Niigata University

Journal reference:

Okada, T., et al. (2025) Case Report: Improved hearing in a rare, adult IDH2-mutant brainstem astrocytoma successfully treated with radiation and temozolomide. Frontiers in Oncology. doi.org/10.3389/fonc.2025.1555986.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Engineered exosomal spheres enhance melanoma immunotherapy through improved tumor penetration
High-intensity focused ultrasound induces ferroptosis for tumor immune activation
Measuring tumor force offers new clues for brain cancer treatment
Inflammation drives early prostate cancer through cellular reprogramming
AI model accurately detects breast cancer on MRI scans
Mapping genetic activity offers new clues for personalized cancer treatment
Full tumor DNA sequencing becomes standard for children with cancer
Targeting the tumor microenvironment to improve osteosarcoma outcomes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Tumor collagen structure may help explain racial disparities in cancer outcomes