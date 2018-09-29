Early Parkinson’s disease patients wait too long before seeking medical attention

Sep 29 2018

The time between diagnosis and the institution of symptomatic treatment is critical in the effort to find a cure for Parkinson's Disease (PD). A paper published in npj Parkinson's Disease notes too many early PD patients wait too long before seeking medical attention, or start taking symptomatic medications before they are required, thereby dramatically shrinking the pool of candidates for clinical trials.

Parkinson's disease is a disorder of the central nervous system that affects movement. Symptoms include tremors, stiffness, and slow and small movement. The pace of progression varies among patients, making the months following diagnosis crucial to researchers studying the disease's progression.

Related Stories

"The critical time of about one year from when the patient can be diagnosed with early PD based on mild classic motor features until they truly require symptomatic therapy can be considered the Golden Year," said lead author Robert A. Hauser, MD, director of the Parkinson's & Movement Disorder Center at the University of South Florida. "It is during this early, untreated phase, that progression of clinical symptoms reflects the progression of the underlying disease."

Hauser says that in order to determine whether or not a potential disease slowing therapy is actually working, they must be able to compare the therapy to a placebo without interference from symptomatic treatment. Otherwise, they won't know if the therapy is slowing the disease's progression or if they are just seeing the effects of symptomatic treatment.

This requires patients to seek assessment soon after they notice the onset of tremor or slow movement. In addition, physicians should consider referring patients to clinical trials soon after diagnosis and delay prescribing symptomatic medication until it's necessary. If a patient waits until symptomatic treatment is necessary, the opportunity to participate in these crucial clinical trials is lost.

Source:

https://www.usf.edu/research-innovation/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

ADHD patients have increased risk of developing Parkinson's and other similar diseases
New drug to treat Parkinson's disease psychosis do not pose greater risk of death
Study: Occupational stress is associated with Parkinson's disease risk
Scientists reveal novel brain network linked to pain in Parkinsonism
Researchers find molecule that halts, reverts neurodegeneration caused by Parkinson's disease
Harmful H. pylori may play a role in Parkinson's disease
Study shows link between thinning of the retina and early sign of Parkinson's disease
New screening strategy identifies novel inhibitors that may help develop cure for Parkinson's

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Finding ways to improve cell replacement therapy for Parkinson's disease