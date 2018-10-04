Basis announces the launch of new model for mental health

Basis, a company offering an innovative approach to taking care of your mental health, announced today the launch of its new service designed to bring evidence-based support to more people. Basis' approach is the first of its kind and reduces barriers like cost, hassle and perceived stigma associated with mental health care. The company has raised $3.75 million in funding led by Bedrock, with additional participation from Wave Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

According to federal health data, more Americans are experiencing emotional distress than ever. One in five Americans will have a diagnosable psychological disorder in a given year and only 43.5% receive treatment. Of those receiving care, 20% continue to report unmet need and fewer than 10% are receiving care consistent with the best scientific evidence. Additionally, daily stressors such as work-related pressures or relationship conflict often get overlooked and dismissed in an effort to avoid the cost, time and stigma commonly associated with seeking help.

Founded by ex-Uber executive Andrew Chapin (CEO) and Stanford psychologist Dr. Lindsay Trent (Chief Science Officer), Basis was created to offer an affordable, convenient alternative to paying hundreds of dollars an hour for a therapist. For just $35/session, clients get same-day access to specialists trained in research-backed approaches to working through life's tough moments. Basis sessions are designed to fit into your life like a workout class or a phone call with a friend, rather than a visit to the doctor's office.

"After experiencing high levels of stress in previous work environments, I was frustrated with the options for dealing with my day-to-day anxieties," says co-founder and CEO Andrew Chapin. "While yoga and meditation gave me temporary relief, they didn't help me work through the issues I faced. The idea of seeing a therapist felt too clinical for my situation; I just needed help dealing with the everyday challenges of being human. While exploring new models for taking care of my mental health, I met Dr. Trent. We realized there was a huge opportunity to provide evidence-based solutions at a drastically lower price point."

Studies have shown that trained but unlicensed paraprofessionals achieve clinical outcomes equal to or better than those obtained by licensed clinicians. Every Basis Specialist completes extensive training developed by Stanford psychologists in research-backed approaches (specifically, motivational interviewing and structured problem solving). Research supports the effectiveness and generalizability of these strategies, making them appropriate for working through everyday life challenges.

According to Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer Dr. Lindsay Trent, "There is a vast disconnect between academia and real-world practice that greatly affects the quality of care accessible to most people. Finding a clinician who provides best practices according to research and implements all of the components correctly is incredibly difficult. Over the past decade, my research focused on efforts to bridge the gap between science and practice. Sadly, traditional dissemination strategies produced dismal results, and it became clear that an innovative solution was desperately needed. The Basis model, on the other hand, dramatically reduces cost without sacrificing outcomes. We're delivering an evidence-based approach in a super convenient experience that actually fits into the lives of people who need it."

It's easy to begin using Basis: users sign up on the app or website and complete a simple questionnaire so Basis can learn about their needs. Basis will match them with an expertly trained specialist, who will have the context the user shared so they can jump right into the discussion. Sessions are forward looking and practical, and focus on how you can feel and function better despite whatever you're facing. Every session ends with a concrete takeaway and plan. Clients are able to schedule a session anytime that fits into their schedule as soon as a few hours in advance, and all sessions are confidential and anonymous.