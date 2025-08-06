Study finds link between past life memories and mental health challenges

Researchers analyzed the profile of adults who claim to have past-life memories, the features of these memories, and their associations with mental health, happiness, and religiosity/spirituality. The results indicated a high prevalence of mental disorder symptoms, with religiosity and spirituality being protective factors.

Most religious and spiritual traditions worldwide share a belief in a transcendental realm and/or the continuity of life after physical death. This belief is common among the adult population of 35 countries across six continents, with percentages ranging from 38% in Sweden to 85% in Indonesia.



A recent survey, involving nationally representative samples in 22 countries across all continents, concluded that there are no countries where most of the population said they did not believe in life after death, with the majority answering "yes" or "unsure" to this question.



While there are studies of claims of past-life memories (PLM) in children, there is still little knowledge about cases in adults and the impact of PLM on claimers. To fill this gap, Sandra Maciel de Carvalho and her team analysed the profile of adults who claim to have PLM, including sociodemographic data, the features of these memories, and their associations with mental health, happiness, and religiosity/spirituality.



With support from the BIAL Foundation, researchers from the Federal University of Juiz de Fora (Brazil) and the University of Virginia (USA) performed an online survey for the first time among a sample of 402 adults living in Brazil who reported having memories of past lives. In this country, 66% of citizens say that there is probably, or definitely, life after death, and 33% believe that people will be reborn in this world.



Most of the sample participants were middle age 41.6 years, female (79%), with higher education (68%), Spiritists (54.5%), and very/moderately spiritual (91%). PLM started spontaneously in 82%, on average, at 19.9 years old. Birthmark/defect (54%), unusual philia (intense and unusual attractions or interests; 30%), and phobia in childhood (71%), and persistent phobia (71%) were commonly associated features.



The results were published in the article "Who Does Report Past-Life Memories? Claimers' Profile, Religiosity/Spirituality and Impact on Happiness and Mental Health", published in July in the scientific journal "The International Journal for the Psychology of Religion" and indicated that the PLM features in sample participants are similar to those usually reported among children, except for the female prevalence.



In this sample, childhood philias and phobias were associated with lower happiness and more symptoms of mental disorders (46%), which may indicate a lasting psychological impact associated with PLM. Post-traumatic stress disorder (36%) was associated with phobias. Religion/spirituality was associated with greater happiness and lower mental disorder outcomes, potentially acting as a protective factor.



According to Sandra Maciel de Carvalho, "this study demonstrated that PLM in adults may be more prevalent than previously thought and may be associated with significant suffering and distress". PLM may constitute a "relevant issue in mental health, and further studies are needed on its prevalence, impact, and proper clinical management", the researcher emphasizes.