Working with Next Health World Innovation Forum to build a healthier future

The Innovation Forum is partnering with the Milner Therapeutics Institute in 2019 for the Next Health World Innovation Forum – a new international healthcare conference taking place from 26-27 June 2019, in Cambridge, UK.

The event will aim to analyze the gaps, challenges and unmet needs of the current global healthcare ecosystem, define goals for the biopharma and healthcare industry, connect investment capital with biotech start-ups and identify strategies, policy and technological solutions that will enable a healthier future. The host city of Cambridge is a global hub for research and healthcare innovation.

It will unite leading stakeholders from across the global healthcare community, ranging from academics, large established bio-pharmaceutical and medical technology companies, healthcare providers and government representatives to clinicians and patient groups, disruptive start-ups and investors across all stages of the research and investment cycle. Next Health will provide all attendees with an exceptional experience, which will allow them to share provocative perspectives, explore cutting-edge scientific advances and innovative technologies, network and devise strategies to reimagine and reshape the future of health.

The event will incorporate the annual symposium of the Milner Therapeutics Institute, which is dedicated to transforming groundbreaking research into new therapies, by breaking down the barriers between academia and industry.

Professor Tony Kouzarides, Director of the Milner Therapeutics Institute at the University of Cambridge, says:

The Milner Therapeutics Institute is excited to work with the Innovation Forum to create Next Health as the biggest biotech gathering in Europe. By partnering our annual symposium with this event, we will drive new opportunities for translational collaboration and change in healthcare.”

The meeting will feature prominent keynote speeches as well as ‘fireside’ chats, start-up pitches to investors and panel and roundtable discussions led by senior decision-makers from industry, academia and government. Confirmed speakers include representatives from Servier, Pfizer, Innovative Medicines Initiative and Cancer Research UK. The dialogue at Next Health will prompt new thinking in a bid to attain transformational changes to the future of health, acting as a think tank in its own right. Key topics will include:

Machine learning and artificial intelligence in healthcare

Cancer

Neuroscience and neurotech

Cell and gene therapy

Prevention (diagnostics, monitoring)

Evidence-based new economic models for healthcare

Nutrition, lifestyle and healthcare

Holistic approaches to medicine

Dr Marek Tyl, CEO of the Innovation Forum says:

We are delighted to partner with the Milner Institute to work on this exciting new event. The healthcare industry is just at the beginning of a revolutionary transformation and we aim to shape not just the debate, but also tangible government, industry and academic initiatives to create more innovative, but also more affordable and accessible, future healthcare that not only treats but also prevents disease.”

Join more than 2,000 delegates to stimulate thousands of conversations and form numerous partnerships for the next generation of innovative technology.

The Next Health World Innovation Forum promises to be the innovative healthcare conference for bright minds who want to build a healthier future for the benefit of patients worldwide.