Loyola Medicine neurologist honored for showing exceptional support to Neurocritical Care Society

Loyola Medicine neurologist Michael Schneck, MD, is a 2018 recipient of a Presidential Citation from the Neurocritical Care Society in recognition of his extraordinary efforts on behalf of the society.

Dr. Schneck was honored for showing exceptional support and dedication to the Neurocritical Care Society and strengthening the neurocritical care community through his contributions. The citation was announced September 25 at an awards ceremony during the society's 16th annual meeting in Boca Raton, Fla.

The Neurocritical Care Society strives to provide and advocate for the highest quality of care for patients with critical neurological illness throughout the world.

Dr. Schneck is vice chair of clinical research and faculty development and a physician team member of Loyola Medicine's neurosciences intensive care unit. His clinical expertise includes aneurysm, brain hemorrhage, brain tumor, CADASIL syndrome, carotid stenosis, intracranial occlusive disease, stroke and transient ischemic attack (mini stroke).

Dr. Schneck is a professor in the department of neurology, with a secondary appointment in the department of neurosurgery, at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine.