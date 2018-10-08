Humana and VFW NY team up on Stop 22 initiative to increase awareness of veterans committing suicide

Humana Inc. and Department of NY Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW NY) have teamed up on the Stop 22 initiative, which aims to increase awareness of 22 veterans committing suicide each day. As part of this partnership, the VFW NY will host the inaugural Stop 22 Walk-A-Thon to heighten awareness of the mental health needs of our country's veterans.

"It's imperative we do something to increase public awareness and help veterans in need, as 8,000 veterans are dying each year due to suicide," said NY State Commander Gene Ratigliano. "We are thankful to Humana for the ongoing support they show for our nation's service men and women and look forward to building on this initiative."

"Humana has a longstanding relationship with the military and is committed to the well-being of all veterans, including the veterans who have risked their lives to protect our country," said Alexander Clague, Humana Northeast Region Medicare President. "We look forward to launching the Stop 22 initiative with the Department of New York VFW as a way to rally auxiliary members and communities throughout the state and show our collective support for veterans who have sacrificed so much."

During the Department of NY Fall Conference on Saturday, October 20, 2018, VFW NY, auxiliary members and the public are invited to participate in a 22-minute Walk-A-Thon to honor veterans who took their own life, as well as countless others who have suffered in silence.

VFW Posts throughout New York are also encouraged to host Stop 22 walks to support the initiative. A portion of funds will go to the Commander's Special Project in support of PTSD/Suicide Prevention & Awareness and a monetary award will go to three VFW Posts with the most participants in a Walk-A-Thon on the same day. In addition, Humana will be making a monetary donation in support of the Stop 22 project.