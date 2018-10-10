ASPEN, Baxter launch educational video series on appropriate use of parenteral nutrition

Oct 10 2018

Today the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN), an organization which drives the science and practice of clinical nutrition, and Baxter International Inc., a global leader in clinical nutrition, launched an educational video series on the appropriate use of parenteral nutrition (PN), as part of the organizations' "SmartPN" collaboration to help reduce clinical malnutrition that was announced last year.

PN represents a notable achievement of modern medicine, offering a life-sustaining option to patients who cannot get adequate oral or enteral nutrition. However, many patients, especially those in the acute and critical care settings, are not getting the therapy they need.

Related Stories

"Based on the latest AHRQ report, malnutrition occurs among 8.1 percent of non-maternal, non-neonatal hospitalized patients in the United States2," said Peggi Guenter, Ph.D., R.N., FAAN, FASPEN, senior director of clinical practice, quality and advocacy, ASPEN. "Adult hospitalizations with a diagnosis of malnutrition have a longer length of stay, higher cost, higher rate of readmissions, and up to 5 times the likelihood of death, compared with other adult inpatient stays3 . For many of these patients, PN can be a viable treatment. That's why we created these tools and we are so grateful to Baxter for partnering with us on this project."

This four-part video series will reinforce among clinicians the value of PN and how to use it safely and appropriately:

  • Part I: PN Appropriateness: The General Approach
  • Part II: The Role of Supplemental Parenteral Nutrition
  • Part III: Avoiding Overfeeding and Glucose Control Management
  • Part IV: Venous Catheter Selection, Care, and Complication Prevention

"At Baxter, we are committed to advancing clinical nutrition and finding better ways to provide appropriate care. We are happy to partner with ASPEN on these needed tools and resources that can help clinicians feed their patients safely and appropriately with PN," said Mary Russell, MS, RDN, LDN, FAND, medical science liaison, Baxter, and president, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Details and access to the videos are available on www.nutritioncare.org/smartpn. As part of the SmartPN initiative, there is a free care pathway that provides steps and online resources on PN and a "PN 101" video.

Source:

https://www.baxter.com/baxter-newsroom/baxter-and-aspen-launch-smart-pn-tools-reinforce-appropriate-use-parenteral

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Association between breastfeeding and infant health may not be straight-forward
13 of nutrition behaviour expert Brian Wansink’s papers retracted
Research findings could bring relief to millions of cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy
Simple way to measure abdominal obesity index
Tarragon and bitter melon supplements may be less helpful for women than men
Breastfeeding could be important way to prevent childhood obesity, study finds
Whey protein found to be most effective for seniors struggling to rebuild lost muscle
Seed oils are best choice for improving cholesterol

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Beyond BRCA: Epigenetic Silencing in Breast Cancer

An interview with Professor William Newman, discussing his recent discovery in the field of breast cancer research, and the options that this will provide for women who have a family history of breast cancer but test negative for BRCA1/2 mutations.

Beyond BRCA: Epigenetic Silencing in Breast Cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study explores link between genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's and cardiometabolic risk factors