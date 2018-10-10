ASPEN, Baxter launch educational video series on appropriate use of parenteral nutrition

Today the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN), an organization which drives the science and practice of clinical nutrition, and Baxter International Inc., a global leader in clinical nutrition, launched an educational video series on the appropriate use of parenteral nutrition (PN), as part of the organizations' "SmartPN" collaboration to help reduce clinical malnutrition that was announced last year.

PN represents a notable achievement of modern medicine, offering a life-sustaining option to patients who cannot get adequate oral or enteral nutrition. However, many patients, especially those in the acute and critical care settings, are not getting the therapy they need.

"Based on the latest AHRQ report, malnutrition occurs among 8.1 percent of non-maternal, non-neonatal hospitalized patients in the United States2," said Peggi Guenter, Ph.D., R.N., FAAN, FASPEN, senior director of clinical practice, quality and advocacy, ASPEN. "Adult hospitalizations with a diagnosis of malnutrition have a longer length of stay, higher cost, higher rate of readmissions, and up to 5 times the likelihood of death, compared with other adult inpatient stays3 . For many of these patients, PN can be a viable treatment. That's why we created these tools and we are so grateful to Baxter for partnering with us on this project."

This four-part video series will reinforce among clinicians the value of PN and how to use it safely and appropriately:

Part I: PN Appropriateness: The General Approach

Part II: The Role of Supplemental Parenteral Nutrition

Part III: Avoiding Overfeeding and Glucose Control Management

Part IV: Venous Catheter Selection, Care, and Complication Prevention

"At Baxter, we are committed to advancing clinical nutrition and finding better ways to provide appropriate care. We are happy to partner with ASPEN on these needed tools and resources that can help clinicians feed their patients safely and appropriately with PN," said Mary Russell, MS, RDN, LDN, FAND, medical science liaison, Baxter, and president, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Details and access to the videos are available on www.nutritioncare.org/smartpn. As part of the SmartPN initiative, there is a free care pathway that provides steps and online resources on PN and a "PN 101" video.