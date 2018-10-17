Using Galleria mellonella to assess acute toxicity of chemicals

Oct 17 2018

TruLarv is considered a non-animal technology (NAT) in the context of UK animal use regulations (ASPA) where procedures on this species are not regulated.

Use of TruLarv as a model host is considered to reflect aspects of complexity present in an entire animal and are accepted as an ethical alternative to higher animals for research.  Insect models are increasingly being used in a broad range of scientific applications with the added advantage of being relatively inexpensive.  Larvae of the wax moth Galleria mellonella possess an innate immune system that is structurally and functionally similar to that of mammals, comprising cellular and humoral responses, and has been validated as a screening model for in vivo evaluation of pathogenicity, efficacy and pharmacokinetics for novel antimicrobials.

Related Stories

We carried out a study in partnership with ENVIGO, funded by NC3R's Crack it to assess whether testing in the TruLarv™ NAT model provides a more predictive starting point for mammalian toxicity testing.

The acute toxicity of a panel of chemicals was assessed using TruLarv. The results obtained were compared against LD50 values derived from in vitro cytotoxicity test data (published in the OECD 129 guidance document) and against in vivo acute oral LD50 values in order to assess whether testing in the TruLarv ‘NAT’ model provides a more predictive starting point for mammalian acute toxicity testing compared to current in vitro cytotoxicity methods.

The results obtained give an indication that the TruLarvTM ‘NAT’ model is potentially superior to current in vitro cytotoxicity methods for predicting low-toxicity chemicals.  Addition of this model to ECHA guidance as a recommended element in 'weight of evidence' approach could strengthen the options for registrants to justify the waiving of in vivo acute oral toxicity studies for chemicals predicted to be of low toxicity and lead to a reduction in numbers of animals used for toxicity testing.

Source:

https://biosystemstechnology.com/

Posted in: Cell Biology | Life Sciences News | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Probiotics do not really help says latest research
Fight for Sight chooses World Sight Day 2018 to announce funding for glaucoma research
Research shows pollution is reaching the placenta
New research confirms link between DDT exposure and autism
Research discoveries reveal insights behind neurological degeneration
Study explores how first-time NIAID awardees compete for subsequent research project grants
Australian research breakthrough could lead to more effective treatments for dry eye disease
Genetic link to erectile dysfunction discovered

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Modeling Non-Numerical Data in Systems Biology

An interview with Dr. Eshan Mitra, discussing the importance of computer models in biology and the development of a more accurate model of the RAF phosphorylation pathway.

Modeling Non-Numerical Data in Systems Biology

Working Towards a Sustainable Future for the NHS

An interview with Jennifer Lee, Director of Market Access and Advocacy at Janssen UK, the pharmaceutical company of Johnson & Johnson, discussing the importance of innovation in the private sector and making new technologies available to the NHS.

Working Towards a Sustainable Future for the NHS

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Nanocellulose fibers can reduce fat absorption, research finds