Study finds why pregnant women in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan prefer cesarean delivery

Oct 19 2018

Pregnant women in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan are more likely to express preference for cesarean section (CS) as their mode of delivery later in pregnancy and postpartum, as compared to early in pregnancy, according to a study published this week in PLOS Medicine. The study, conducted by Qian Long of Duke Kunshan University in China, and collaborators, found that fear of pain, antagonistic relations with providers, and beliefs of deteriorating quality of care during labor and vaginal birth contributed to perceptions of planned CS as preferable.

Credit: SantaRosa OLD SKOOL, Flickr

The CS rates in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan are roughly or over 30% according to recent studies, though WHO research has shown that population-level CS rates higher than 10% are not associated with reduced maternal or newborn mortality. To understand why, Long and colleagues conducted a mixed-methods systematic review of quantitative and qualitative studies that investigated preferences for CS among women in these settings. The researchers found that in longitudinal studies, the pooled proportions of preference for CS reported by women were 14% in early or middle pregnancy (95% CI 12-17%) and 21% in late pregnancy (95% CI 15-26%). In cross-sectional studies, the proportions were 17% in early or middle pregnancy (95% CI 14-20%), 22% in late pregnancy (95% CI 18-25%) and 30% at postpartum (95% CI 19-40%). Women’s preferences for CS in longitudinal studies were found to rise as pregnancy progressed (mean difference 7%, 95% CI 1%-13%). Qualitative data indicated that women who prefer CS in China are informed by healthcare system interactions, unsatisfactory relationships with providers, concerns about quality of care during labor and vaginal birth, and social support for the right to choose CS.

Study limitations include heterogeneity and potential biases among the reports reviewed, which were not population-representative. However, results across 66 longitudinal, cross-sectional, and qualitative studies were concordant. The authors state:

Both quantitative and qualitative findings in this review suggest that women’s request for CS on the basis of genuine preference for this mode of delivery is unlikely to be the major driver of high CS rates and that women’s preference may underscore health systems deficiencies and sub-optimal relationships with health professionals.”

In an accompanying Perspective, Mairead Black and Sohinee Bhattacharya of the University of Aberdeen, United Kingdom, discuss possible benefits of planned CS where only one child is planned, emphasize the importance of Chinese data to clarify the outcomes of planned CS, and argue for a woman-centric approach to facilitating birth choices in China following the end of the one-child policy.

Source:

https://www.plos.org

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Viruses shown to cause bowel dysfunction and abdominal pain
Intervention to reduce supine sleep during pregnancy may provide maternal, fetal health benefits
Study finds changes in antiepileptic drug metabolism during different trimesters of pregnancy
Red bull ant venom study could lead to better treatments for pain
Dementia patients could be experiencing pain they cannot communicate
Mental imagery techniques regulate pain through opioid-independent mechanisms
Excess pregnancy weight gain affects cardiometabolic risk in offspring
New mobile research app platform may eliminate barriers existing in pregnancy research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Modeling Non-Numerical Data in Systems Biology

An interview with Dr. Eshan Mitra, discussing the importance of computer models in biology and the development of a more accurate model of the RAF phosphorylation pathway.

Modeling Non-Numerical Data in Systems Biology

Working Towards a Sustainable Future for the NHS

An interview with Jennifer Lee, Director of Market Access and Advocacy at Janssen UK, the pharmaceutical company of Johnson & Johnson, discussing the importance of innovation in the private sector and making new technologies available to the NHS.

Working Towards a Sustainable Future for the NHS
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Survey: 2.5 million people experience back pain every day in the UK