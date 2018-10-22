IDT to demonstrate CRISPR expertise at European-focused events

Innovative and comprehensive CRISPR solutions to be presented via various shows and webinars

As an advocate for the genomics age, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), will showcase its renowned CRISPR expertise at a series of European-focused events. The genomics solution provider is well-known across the United States for its innovative nucleic acid-based products including oligonucleotides and PCR solutions, genes and gene fragments, NGS, functional genomics and CRISPR genome editing. In order to increase the accessibly of its extensive CRISPR range of solutions to European markets, the company will be attending the Precision CRISPR Drug Discovery & Gene Therapy Europe congress in London, October 22-24th and at the 4th Annual Genome Editing Congress, also in London on the 8-9th November 2018. Delegates at these shows will have the opportunity to discover IDT’s range of solutions and benefit from the company’s expertise at booth and via various presentations.

IDT’s ethos is centered around advocating for researchers in the genomics age and has an extensive R&D program dedicated to developing the best possible genomics tools. The CRISPR range of solutions is fully comprehensive and has been developed through rigorous research of each component of the CRISPR-driven, double-stranded break generation, critical for gene disruption and DNA insertion by homologous recombination. The range includes an optimized Alt-R CRISPR-Cas9 system that outperforms other CRISPR approaches for producing on-target, double-stranded DNA breaks. This system features a novel HiFi Cas9 nuclease, Alt-R HiFi Cas9 Nuclease V3, that delivers highly efficient genome editing with reduced off-target effects, even in primary cells. The enzyme has been recently described in a Nature Medicine paper in collaboration with Dr. Matthew Porteus’ research team from Stanford University which demonstrated the robust on-target editing and minimal off-target cleavage achieved by HiFi Cas9 at therapeutically relevant loci, in hard-to-edit human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells.

In addition, IDT provides an Alt-R CRISPR-Cas12a (Cpf1) system, opening up CRISPR editing to additional areas in genomes, guide RNA (gRNA) design tools and NGS solutions for analysis of CRISPR editing events. The systems offer all the necessary tools and reagents for CRISPR experiments from design to analysis, including design tools, nucleases, nickases, recently-released CRISPR-Cas9 XTcrRNA, single guide RNA (sgRNA), tracrRNA, a new homology-driven repair (HDR) enhancer, electroporation enhancers, controls and expression plasmids. As well as off-the shelf solutions, IDT also offers custom solutions providing custom libraries, other CRISPR enzymes, formulations, and other CRISPR tools.

For those unable to attend the shows, or for more information, researchers can access IDT’s expertise by attending a webinar titled ‘Increasing genome editing efficiency and specificity with optimized CRISPR-Cas9 guide RNAs’ on Wednesday, October 24th 2018, 4pm CET. Ashley Jacobi, Senior Staff Scientist in the Molecular Genetics Research and Development group at IDT, will compare the on-target and off-target editing events observed with different gRNA formats in transformed and primary cell lines, and provide guidelines on when to use each gRNA in the context of Cas9 source (plasmid, mRNA, ribonucleoprotein complex) and cell type.

IDT’s DECODED online newsletter also provides a wealth of useful educational information on CRISPR, including recorded webinars.