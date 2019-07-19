IDT partners with Washington University to increase access to new NGS technologies

As part of its commitment to advocate for the genomics age, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) aims to lower the barriers to access the latest NGS technologies. In line with this mission, the company has launched a preferred sequencing provider program with McDonnell Genome Institute (MGI) at Washington University. The program will make challenging NGS problems easier to solve - thanks to the combined expertise of a world-class research institute and a leading genomics solutions provider.

IDT partners with Washington University to increase access to new NGS technologies

Related Stories

MGI is a renowned research institute with a rich history in genomics and an early adopter of IDT’s new sequencing technologies. Like IDT, MGI advocates for researchers by sharing its expertise with the community via comprehensive genomics services, which include sequencing, bioinformatics, clinical services, and technical development. IDT has developed a close relationship with MGI over a number of years - MGI’s feedback and input has helped to shape the development of several products such as the unique adapters used on Illumina systems, now also available as Custom NGS Adapters.

Trey Martin, President of IDT, commented:

We are delighted to announce MGI and Washington University as an IDT preferred sequencing provider. MGI has been an invaluable resource to us over the years, as we strive to push our NGS sequencing products further. By pooling our expertise, we will make more NGS research projects possible.”

By working together, IDT and MGI provide an exciting service for researchers, pooling MGI’s expertise in sequencing and informatics with IDT’s expertise in producing high quality, reproducible and flexible products at a price accessible to MGI’s customers. The partnership will also open up NGS to researchers who otherwise would not have access to facilities for large-scale genomics projects. By sending pilot projects to MGI, researchers can attain high-quality, reliable sequencing data, which can then be used to help them decide if larger studies are necessary and to support grant applications, helping to secure funding.

According to MGI’s Director of Technology Development, Bob Fulton:

We have worked closely with IDT for many years and are quite adept in using their products. This new collaboration with IDT will enable MGI to provide world-class sequencing services to research teams that may have more limited sequencing sophistication or capacity. By leveraging MGI’s vast experience and expertise, those groups can focus efforts on other priorities.”

The partnership with Washington University is anticipated to be the first in a series of partnerships, as part of a wider IDT preferred sequencing provider program.

Source:

Integrated DNA Technologies

Posted in: Genomics

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Integrated DNA Technologies. (2019, July 19). IDT partners with Washington University to increase access to new NGS technologies. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 19, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190719/IDT-partners-with-Washington-University-to-increase-access-to-new-NGS-technologies.aspx.

  • MLA

    Integrated DNA Technologies. "IDT partners with Washington University to increase access to new NGS technologies". News-Medical. 19 July 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190719/IDT-partners-with-Washington-University-to-increase-access-to-new-NGS-technologies.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Integrated DNA Technologies. "IDT partners with Washington University to increase access to new NGS technologies". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190719/IDT-partners-with-Washington-University-to-increase-access-to-new-NGS-technologies.aspx. (accessed July 19, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Integrated DNA Technologies. 2019. IDT partners with Washington University to increase access to new NGS technologies. News-Medical, viewed 19 July 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190719/IDT-partners-with-Washington-University-to-increase-access-to-new-NGS-technologies.aspx.

Suggested Reading

IDT supports innovative synthetic biology start-ups with grant program
IDT and 3CR team up to widen access to custom solutions for genotyping screening
IDT expands its courier zones in the UK
IDT to demonstrate CRISPR expertise at European-focused events
IDT partners with iGEM to support young researchers and promote scientific progress
Takara Bio USA, Integrated DNA Technologies collaborate to enhance transcriptome research
IDT enters into strategic collaboration with Chinese medical sequencing firm ChosenMed
IDT unveils latest additions to NGS portfolio at European Human Genetics Conference

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Using CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing to correct mutation responsible for sickle cell disease