IDT enters into strategic collaboration with Chinese medical sequencing firm ChosenMed

Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) announces that it has entered into a strategic cooperation with ChosenMed Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd (ChosenMed), a medical sequencing firm focused on personalized medicine and transformation healthcare in China. As part of the collaboration, IDT will provide its market-leading NGS enrichment products for cancer sequencing to ChosenMed, and also help to enhance its scientific research and development capabilities. The two parties will work together on the research and development of large pan-cancer panels as part of the Cancer Genome Atlas of China (CGAC) project, focused on the future of Chinese cancer diagnosis.

IDT’s NGS products are popular within the medical sequencing community and this partnership demonstrates a growing adoption of the company’s NGS solutions in clinical and translational markets.

The CGAC project, led by a Chinese government department that provides national standards for the registration of medical devices, has identified a clinical need for a large pan-cancer panel to standardize cancer diagnosis for Chinese patients. Working to develop and ultimately register this, ChosenMed sought to align with the highest-quality NGS product and expertise provider, and were impressed with the data quality and fidelity that IDT’s popular, individually-synthesized and quality-controlled xGen® NGS enrichment probes provide.

The partnership has been formed to facilitate cooperation and collaboration between the two companies, who will seek to train and educate each other, and work jointly towards the goal of the initiative - to standardize cancer diagnosis across China.

Trey Martin, President of IDT commented:

IDT’s mission is to continually advocate for genomics research, with the ultimate aim of helping to improve people’s lives. ChosenMed is committed to leadership in the field of cancer precision medicine, and this strategic cooperation allows our two organizations to leverage expertise in a joint effort to address future clinical needs. ChosenMed has recognized that our high-quality NGS products can help translate data into actionable treatment for patients. Together we will enable that transition from the bench to the clinic.”

Through this partnership and the CGAC project, ChosenMed and IDT will work together to build and develop future standards of NGS-based cancer diagnosis and, ultimately, treatment in China.