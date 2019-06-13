IDT unveils latest additions to NGS portfolio at European Human Genetics Conference

As part of its ongoing mission to advocate for researchers in the genomics age, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) will unveil the latest additions to its NGS catalog to the European market at the European Human Genetics (ESHG) Conference in Gothenburg, Sweden on 15–18 June, 2019. Delegates attending the show can discover IDT’s comprehensive range of powerful, simple, and flexible NGS solutions at booth 430 and via a series of talks and presentations.

IDT will showcase its latest innovations at ESHG, including rhAmpSeq™ Amplicon Sequencing, Custom NGS Adapters and the Lotus™ DNA Library Preparation Kit. The expanding NGS portfolio is the result of the company’s extensive R&D program dedicated to developing solutions that simplify the end user’s journey from sample preparation to sequencing.

rhAmpSeq Amplicon Sequencing and the Lotus DNA Library Preparation Kit will be the focus of an ESHG workshop presentation taking place on Sunday, 16 June at 7:15 pm. Whether studying a few targets or thousands, IDT’s quick and cost-effective rhAmpSeq Amplicon Sequencing System is ideal for generating NGS-ready libraries in applications like CRISPR genome editing, agricultural biotechnology, and disease research. Data generated from custom panels using the innovative, proprietary rhAmp PCR technology will be presented, demonstrating rhAmpSeq Amplicon Sequencing Systems’ unprecedented specificity and uniform coverage.

The ESHG presentation will also highlight the new, flexible Lotus DNA Library Preparation Kit, which delivers uniform sample coverage—even across GC content—without requiring costly DNA shearing equipment. The kit replaces acoustic shearing with simple enzymatic fragmentation, allowing for PCR-free, PCR-amplified, and targeted sequencing applications on Illumina platforms. For unmatched flexibility in NGS, IDT’s unique Custom NGS Adapters offering and xGen™ products make NGS library prep truly customizable, enabling it to be tailored to almost any application.

In addition to the workshop presentation, IDT will also be showcasing their new NGS technologies with two posters at ESHG:

Low frequency variant detection from highly degraded DNA and RNA (Sunday, 16 June, 10:15–11:15 am)

High-resolution NGS analysis and target enrichment for categorizing on- and off-target CRISPR/Cas9 editing events (Sunday, 16 June, 4:45–5:45 pm)

Throughout the conference, experts will be on hand at booth 430 to answer any questions, share tips for simplifying NGS workflows, and to discuss IDT custom NGS solutions. For those unable to attend ESHG, IDT’s DECODED online newsletter provides a wealth of useful educational information and the company will also be presenting an NGS customization webinar on 26 June at 3:00 pm BST, 4:00 pm CEST.