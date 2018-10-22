Porvair Sciences' UltraVap Mistral XT 100 allows automated solvent dry down in tubes

Oct 22 2018

Porvair Sciences new UltraVap Mistral XT 100 allows for the first time, full automated dry down of organic solvent-based samples in tubes up to 100 mm in length.

The UltraVap Mistral XT 100 is Porvair Sciences latest fully robot compatible nitrogen blow-down evaporator, suitable for integration adjacent to most leading laboratory liquid handling robots.

Designed with the demands of linear robots very much in mind, the UltraVap Mistral XT 100 uses a sample shuttle which can serve and retrieve tubes or microplates from the deck of Perkin Elmer, Tecan, Hamilton and Beckman liquid handlers. This new colour touchscreen controlled solvent dry down station accepts 24-, 48-, 96- or 384-well microplates, tubes up to 100mm in length and comes complete with clear safety side screens and full integral fume management within the unit.

Designed to remove the traditional laboratory ‘bottleneck’ of solvent removal, the UltraVap Mistral XT 100 offers significant throughput advantages to laboratories looking to optimize sample preparation of single microplates or smaller numbers of tubes.

Installation of the UltraVap Mistral XT 100 requires only connection to a gas supply and mains electricity. Safety of solvent removal operation is ensured as this compact CE marked unit fits into all fume cupboards.

https://www.porvair-sciences.com/


