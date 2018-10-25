Advanced porous plastic materials for medical and life science markets

Oct 25 2018

Porvair Sciences, original manufacturers of porous plastics, will be showcasing its advanced materials for the medical and life science markets at this year’s COMPAMED exhibition in Dusseldorf, Germany.

A selection of BioVyoncomponents

Visitors to Booth F08 in COMPAMED Hall 8a, will be able to learn how Porvair's BioVyon range of high-performance porous materials have been incorporated into products to achieve more sensitive analysis, better healthcare, improved medical knowledge as well as faster diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Also on display, will be the latest life science and medical products and application solutions from Porvair’s fast growing Laboratory Division.

Alan Hughes, Advanced Materials account manager at Porvair Sciences commented:

The requirements of porous materials used in devices and systems for medical diagnostics and drug delivery applications are usually far more stringent than those for industrial applications. They need to be contamination-free with very low levels of leachables and with full traceability. Regulatory approval is also an essential prerequisite for many products in these sectors."

He added:

Drawing upon the wide range of production equipment in our Wrexham, UK facility - Porvair Sciences not only manufacture the BioVyon materials but can assemble finished products in our cleanroom facility for OEM partners to the high standards demanded by these regulated markets".

BioVyon range of advanced porous plastic materials are today being used in applications including drug filtration and purification, catheter vents, bone cement mixing in the operating theatre and nasal spray filters.

To discuss your filtration or separation application, and how a bespoke BioVyon component can help improve your products competitiveness, please visit COMPAMED Booth F08 in Hall 8a or contact Porvair Sciences Ltd on +44-1978-661144 / +1-800-552-3696 / [email protected]

Source:

Posted in: Life Sciences News

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
