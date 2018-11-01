SYNENTEC's new automated cell imager offers increased throughput, high quality images

Nov 1 2018

SYNENTEC GmbH, the German manufacturer of automated cell imagers, has launched its latest generation of CELLAVISTA® imagers: CELLAVISTA® 4. The new system has a significantly increased throughput, capable of scanning one 96 well microplate at 10X magnification in only 3 to 4 minutes. CELLAVISTA® 4 also has a number of other new features including:

  • enhanced harmonic motion for microplate scanning without agitation,
  • redesigned highly sensitive optics and HCS-grade lenses,
  • 3 times more sensitive fluorescence module, enabling shorter exposures and less photobleaching, and
  • faster autofocus performance.

Stefan Hummel, co-founder and CEO of SYNENTEC, says:

When researchers are looking to save time in their assay work, we need to make sure that our system doesn’t just have a fast throughput, but is also capable of high quality images and state-of-the-art image analysis.”

Related Stories

The new system is available in three models:

  • CLD - with brightfield only,
  • CLD High End - with 6 additional channels of fluorescence, and
  • SCIENTIFIC – which features a 16 bit camera and high numeric aperture objective lenses.

SYNENTEC’s versatile CELLAVISTA® systems, together with their smaller footprint NYONE® series imagers, are used in industry settings for cell line development, bioprocessing, single cell cloning, and preclinical drug development. In academic research settings, they are used in cancer research, immunology, stem cell research, cell biology laboratories, etc.

Source:

https://synentec.com/

Posted in: Cell Biology | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

FOTIVDA expected to be included in new ESMO guidelines for advanced renal cell carcinoma
Study explores impact of new Texas law HB 810 on stem cell interventions
Researchers discover new structure in human cells
Takeda announces positive Phase 3 ALTA-1L data in first-line therapy for advanced ALK+ NSCLC
Study: Erlotinib improves progression-free survival in EGFR mutated NSCLC
Quantum dot-based FISH method enhances cell imaging
Scientists discover cell adhesion mechanism used by mycoplasma genitalium
First shared Swiss platform to promote regenerative medicine launched in Bern

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

An interview with Dr. Andrew Ewald, discussing the influence of the myoepithelium on breast cancer growth and the importance of studying metastasis.

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Genentech’s combination therapy improves outcome in patients with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer