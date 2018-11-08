Exploring why some athletes ice their muscles after exercise

Nov 8 2018

We've all seen it, after a gruelling and physical rugby many athletes plunge themselves into a bath of icy cold water or even in a cold air chamber, a treatment known as cryotherapy.

Despite being freezing, the general idea is that soaking in a sub-zero tub will reduce inflammation leading to reduced soreness and improved recovery. However, what is the scientific basis for why some athletes ice their muscles after exercise and does it even work?

Stephen Harridge, Professor of Human & Applied Physiology at King's and lecturer on the Sports & Exercise Medical Sciences BSc program, comments on the latest research into post-exercise cooling.

Related Stories

"Whilst cold water immersion (at temperatures around 10–15 °C) post-exercise has been popular for many years, whole-body cryotherapy is a recent and more extreme alternative which utilises far lower temperatures than (−85 to −135 °C). However, in both cases, questions remain as to how effective they are compared to a placebo. Is one approach better than the other in aiding recovery? And are they able to enhance adaptions to training?

The scientific evidence thus far does not show overwhelming support for their use. When measurements of markers of inflammation are made from blood samples there appears to be little or no effect, whilst there is currently a lack of evidence to suggest that these approaches will improve gains to either endurance or strength training.

Given the growing popularity of cold-water immersion and cryotherapy, further research is needed to objectively determine any benefits which take into consideration the multiple permutations of exercise along with the timing, duration frequency of treatment. One major challenge to the undertaking of these studies is the placebo effect - for obvious reasons it is not possible to "blind" participants to which treatment they are receiving!"

Source:

https://www.kcl.ac.uk/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Hot brew coffee has more antioxidant capacity than cold brew, finds study
Research suggests new approach to protect from common cold
Most US adults do not engage in muscle-strengthening exercise, study shows
New protein sequencing technique could revolutionize biomedical research
Exercise could reduce risk of falling for older adults with AD
Research shows people over 65 are not performing enough physical activity
Study provides a new way of thinking about cold stress in plants
Conceptual framework proposed to examine role of exercise in multiple sclerosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

An interview with Dr. Andrew Ewald, discussing the influence of the myoepithelium on breast cancer growth and the importance of studying metastasis.

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Report predicts life expectancy in 2040, Spain comes out on top