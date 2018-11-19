Participation project calls for relaxing research ban on germline interventions

Nov 19 2018

Are genetic defects allowed to be repaired by intervening with sperm or egg cells, or even human embryos? Thanks to genetic scissors such as CRISPR/Cas, such interventions in the germline could soon become a medical reality. In the participation project "Citizens' Delphi Germline Therapy at Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), citizens have been focusing on the risks and benefits of germline interventions. In the final report of the project funded by the German Federal Ministry for Education and Research, they now call for relaxing the research ban and coordinated international regulation.

Mitochondrial transfer is a medical intervention that helps mothers with a mitochondrial disease to have a healthy child - with three genetic parents. This therapy was approved by the British Parliament in February 2015, attracting worldwide attention. Of course, all parents want a healthy child, but germline therapies such as mitochondrial transfer and other interventions in eggcell, sperm or embryo are controversial because not only individuals, but also all subsequent generations are affected by the consequences. In Germany, there is a comprehensive ban on all forms of germline therapies, which also applies to fundamental research. However, owing to all the different international legal situations and the emergence of genetic scissors which greatly simplify genetic programming, clarification and action are urgently required. But no broad social debate has taken place in Germany yet.

In this context, KIT carried out the "Citizens' Delphi Germline Therapy" project. From April to July 2018, 26 participants thought about and debated the difficult issues arising from permanent intervention in the human genome. "We wanted to ignite a debate with citizens about this new biological technology," says communication consultant Dr Ralf Grötker, who developed and carried out the citizens' Delphi in collaboration with the Department of Science Communication at the Institute for German Studies at KIT. This participation process is a new format which combines aspects of a Ctizens' Jury with aspects of the Delphi survey method, an accompanied multi-stage survey process including systematic feedback. "The process is geared towards working on a complex topic with a group of laypeople, empower them to make an informed judgment, and eventually reach recommendations for politicians," says Grötker.

Related Stories

The final report of the project has now been presented during Berlin Science Week. In terms of future legal regulation of germline therapy, the majority of participants are arguing in favor of relaxing the existing ban on fundamental research into germline therapy in Germany. This way, the participants argued, the country could play a more active role in international regulations. At the same time, participants are backing a call on the federal government and the German Bundestag to support internationally binding rules on possible germline interventions in people. The opportunities germline therapy can provide medium- to long-term were rated as moderately to clearly relevant. Unknown and biological risks of germline interventions were considered relevant especially for use in therapy, but not so much in relation to the decision on whether to allow fundamental research. Abuse of germline therapy (in the form of overstepping legally agreed rules or in the form of political instrumentalization) was considered highly likely. Participants thought that an expansion from social to genetic inequality - for example through erasing defects in the genetic material via paid germline intervention - is a probable development. They were almost unanimously opposed to options of such genetic enhancements.

"In the future, science will raise more and more difficult issues of this kind," says Professor Annette Leβmöllman from the Institute for German Studies who initiated the "Citizens' Delphi Germline Therapy" project. "It's important that citizens have the option of joining in the discussions and that they also make use of this option. After all, they are the ones to influence political decisions with their votes or citizens' initiatives." Experience with the citizens' Delphi showed that laypeople are more than capable of taking up a competent standpoint if they are adequately informed. A key result of the project in this context is also an appeal to the scientific community to provide better insights into current research and easily understandable information.

Source:

http://www.kit.edu/

Posted in: Cell Biology | Genomics

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

CRISPR-based tool shown to enhance cell-based immunotherapy
FDA permits marketing of 23andme Personal Genome Service Pharmacogenetic Reports test
Salk researchers solve genetic 'whodunnit' for cancer gene
Protein in cell membranes of sperm plays key role in finding their way to eggs
QUT study analyzes nature of men donating sperm online
Study elucidates genetic causes of severe cardiomyopathies in children
Genetic factors linked to obesity may lower metabolic risk
Unraveling a rare genetic mutation related to growth disorders

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Forming 3D Neuronal Models of the Brain

In this interview, conducted at SfN 2018, Grischa Chandy from Molecular Devices provides insight on 3D imaging solutions for neuroscience research.

Forming 3D Neuronal Models of the Brain

Empowering the NHS through Industry Partnerships

An interview with Cara Afzal and Lee-Ann Farrell discussing the importance of industry partnerships with the NHS, and how Janssen are working to improve dementia care for Manchester and hematology services for Wales.

Empowering the NHS through Industry Partnerships

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Obesity significantly increases risk of Type 2 diabetes and coronary artery disease