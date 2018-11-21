Outdoor air pollution linked to intellectual disabilities in children

Nov 21 2018

British children with intellectual disabilities are more likely than their peers to live in areas with high outdoor air pollution, according to a new Journal of Intellectual Disability Research study funded by Public Health England. The findings come from an analysis of data extracted from the UK's Millennium Cohort Study, a nationally representative sample of more than 18,000 UK children born in 2000 to 2002.

Averaging across ages, children with intellectual disabilities were 33 percent more likely to live in areas with high levels of diesel particulate matter, 30 percent more likely to live in areas with high levels of nitrogen dioxide, 30 percent more likely to live in areas with high levels of carbon monoxide, and 17 percent more likely to live in areas with high levels of sulphur dioxide.

Related Stories

The authors note that intellectual disability is more common among children living in more socioeconomically deprived areas, which tend to have higher levels of air pollution; however, exposure to outdoor air pollution may impede cognitive development, thereby increasing the risk of intellectual disability.

"We know that people with intellectual disabilities in the UK have poorer health and die earlier than they should. This research adds another piece to the jigsaw of understanding why that is the case and what needs to be done about it," said lead author Dr. Eric Emerson, of TheUniversityofSydney, in Australia.

Source:

https://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/journal-intellectual-disability-research/study-uncovers-link-between-air-pollution-and

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Saliva-based RNA test could improve ability to accurately identify children with ASD
Australian Academy of Science urges parents to vaccinate children against meningococcal disease
UH pharmaceutical scientist developing new drug to treat children with rare genetic disorder
Less pollution could increase the average lifespan of Copenhageners by an entire year in 2040
Teens more likely to pick up smoking after exposure from friends and family
Parents who decline flu vaccination for their child may be exposed to limited information
Insufficient sleep duration linked with unhealthy lifestyle profile among children
Study evaluates second-hand marijuana smoke exposure among children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Forming 3D Neuronal Models of the Brain

In this interview, conducted at SfN 2018, Grischa Chandy from Molecular Devices provides insight on 3D imaging solutions for neuroscience research.

Forming 3D Neuronal Models of the Brain

Empowering the NHS through Industry Partnerships

An interview with Cara Afzal and Lee-Ann Farrell discussing the importance of industry partnerships with the NHS, and how Janssen are working to improve dementia care for Manchester and hematology services for Wales.

Empowering the NHS through Industry Partnerships
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Inexpensive, portable air purifier could help protect the heart from pollution