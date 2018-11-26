Middle-aged adults with lung disease may have greater risk of dementia later in life

Nov 26 2018

Middle-aged adults with lung disease may be at greater risk of developing dementia or cognitive impairment later in life, according to new research published online in the American Thoracic Society's American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

In "Impaired Lung Function, Lung Disease, and Risk of Incident Dementia," Pamela L. Lutsey, MD, PhD, and a group of researchers report that both restrictive and obstructive lung diseases were associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, and with mild cognitive impairment. The link was stronger for restrictive lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and sarcoidosis, than it was for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

"Preventing dementia is a public health priority, and previous studies have suggested that poor lung health, which is often preventable, may be linked to a greater risk of developing dementia," said Dr. Lutsey, lead study author and an epidemiologist at the University of Minnesota's School of Public Health. "In this study, we looked at the long-term association between poor lung function and the risk of developing dementia, using high-quality measures."

The researchers analyzed data from more than 14,000 participants (average age: 54) in the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) study who underwent spirometry, an important lung test, and were asked about their lung health. The group was followed for 23 years on average when they were assessed for dementia or cognitive impairment. During that time 1,407 instances of dementia were reported, either as a result of the assessment or after a review of hospital diagnostic codes.

The study found that compared to those without lung disease, the odds of dementia or mild cognitive impairment were:

Related Stories

  • 58 percent higher among those with restrictive lung disease.
  • 33 percent higher among those with obstructive lung disease.

The study also found that low results on two spirometry tests--forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) and forced vital capacity (FVC)--were associated with dementia. FEV1 is the amount of air a person can forcefully exhale in one second. FVC is a measurement of lung size.

According to the authors, possible explanations for these findings are that lung disease produced low blood oxygen levels, which in turn may have led to inflammation, stress and damage to the brain's blood vessels.

Study limitations included the fact that participants' lung function was assessed only at the beginning of the study and that many patients died before being assessed for dementia or cognitive impairment.

Because it was not a randomized, controlled trial, the study cannot prove a cause and effect relationship between lung disease and dementia or mild cognitive impairment.

If these associations are causal, the researchers wrote, this would give added weight to efforts to improve air quality and to help people quit smoking. These public health measures might also lower rates of dementia as well as decrease lung disease.

"Preventing lung disease is inherently important," Dr. Lutsey said. "If other studies confirm our study's findings, both individuals and policymakers will have an added incentive to make changes that protect lung health, as doing so may also prevent dementia."

Source:

http://www.thoracic.org/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New research identifies modifiable dementia risk factor in elderly people
Organ-on-a-chip model helps explore underlying pathways shared by stroke and dementia
Music intervention shows promising results in individuals with dementia
Improving dementia treatment and staff training in care homes saves thousands of pounds per year
Risk factors for dementia in veterans
MRI scans may help predict dementia risk
Scientists determine normal function of gene associated with ALS and FTD
Neck scan detects dementia way before symptoms appear

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Forming 3D Neuronal Models of the Brain

In this interview, conducted at SfN 2018, Grischa Chandy from Molecular Devices provides insight on 3D imaging solutions for neuroscience research.

Forming 3D Neuronal Models of the Brain

Empowering the NHS through Industry Partnerships

An interview with Cara Afzal and Lee-Ann Farrell discussing the importance of industry partnerships with the NHS, and how Janssen are working to improve dementia care for Manchester and hematology services for Wales.

Empowering the NHS through Industry Partnerships
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Comorbidity negatively impacts quality of life in people with dementia