Can dietary copper help protect against dementia and memory loss?

A large US study suggests that boosting copper in the diet may support sharper thinking in later life, up to a point. Discover how much copper makes a difference, and why stroke survivors might benefit most.

Study: Association between dietary copper intake and cognitive function in American older adults: NHANES 2011–2014. Image Credit: Danijela Maksimovic / ShutterstockStudy: Association between dietary copper intake and cognitive function in American older adults: NHANES 2011–2014. Image Credit: Danijela Maksimovic / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers investigated the relationship between copper intake and cognitive function in older adults. All forms of dementia, including mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease, are characterized by cognitive decline and are emerging as a global public health concern.

The Global Burden of Disease study has projected that 152.8 million individuals will have dementia by 2050. Exploring protective factors for cognition is vital to preventing cognitive impairment. Of late, micronutrients have received substantial attention for their role in reducing cognitive decline. An imbalance of specific micronutrients in the brain, such as selenium, copper, and zinc, is reportedly linked to cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases.

Copper is vital for several physiological functions. It is a cofactor for enzymes involved in cellular energy production, antioxidant defenses, and neurotransmitter synthesis. However, both deficiency and excess can be neurotoxic due to copper's role in oxidative stress pathways. Nonetheless, the relationship between cognition and copper remains poorly understood.

About the study

Researchers carefully accounted for other dietary components, adjusting models not just for energy intake but also levels of zinc, iron, selenium, fat, and saturated fatty acids alongside copper.

In the present cross-sectional observational study, researchers investigated the association between dietary copper intake and cognitive function in older adults in the United States. Participants of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) from 2011 to 2014 were included. Individuals under 60 years and lacking information on cognitive tests, copper intake, or covariates were excluded. NHANES used a 24-hour dietary recall questionnaire to collect information on the intake of all food types within the past 24 hours.

Participants were eligible for two dietary recall interviews. Copper intake was determined from dietary recall data and categorized into quartiles: Q1 (<0.76 mg/day), Q2 (0.76–1.04 mg/day), Q3 (1.05–1.43 mg/day), and Q4 (≥1.44 mg/day). Participants underwent various assessments of cognitive function. These include the delayed and immediate verbal list learning tests (CERAD-DRT and CERAD-IRT), the digit symbol substitution test (DSST; assessing processing speed), and the animal fluency test (AFT; assessing verbal fluency).

A global cognitive Z score was calculated as the mean of the standardized scores of the four cognitive tests, with higher scores indicating superior cognitive performance. The baseline characteristics of the participants were compared using the chi-squared test and analysis of variance (ANOVA).

For stroke survivors, the cognitive boost from higher copper was notably stronger, with their global cognitive score showing a sharper rise compared to those without a stroke history.

Multivariate linear regression models were used to assess the relationship between cognitive function and copper intake. Model 1 was not adjusted for any confounding variable, whereas model 2 was adjusted for age, race, gender, marital status, education, and poverty income ratio (PIR).

Model 3 was further adjusted for body mass index (BMI), alcohol status, smoking status, and history of stroke, diabetes, hypertension, or cardiovascular disease. Model 4 was additionally adjusted for dietary energy, iron, selenium, fat, zinc, and total saturated fatty acids.

Furthermore, a generalized additive model was used to account for the nonlinear relationship between copper intake and cognitive test scores. In addition, subgroup analyses were performed by age, gender, BMI, hypertension, coronary heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.

Findings

Copper's potential brain benefits may stem partly from its role in making acetylcholine, a key neurotransmitter for learning and memory highlighted in the paper's discussion.

The study included 2,420 participants, with a mean age of 69.3 years and a BMI of 29.2 kg/m². Most participants were female (50.9%), non-Hispanic White (50.2%), and married or cohabiting (58.3%). Participants with higher copper intake were more likely to be male, non-Hispanic White, and have lower smoking rates and higher family income, compared to those with low copper intake. Further, individuals with higher copper intake had higher scores on cognitive tests.

Dietary copper intake was positively associated with cognitive test scores. In the fully adjusted model, participants in the highest quartile (Q4: ≥1.44 mg/day) of copper intake showed significantly higher scores in DSST, AFT, CERAD-DRT, and global cognition, but not in CERAD-IRT (immediate recall). Cognitive test scores increased with an increase in copper intake. These associations remained significant after adjusting for various covariates.

Notably, an inverse, L-shaped relationship was observed between copper intake and DSST, AFT, and global cognitive Z scores, but no nonlinear relationship was found for the CERAD immediate or delayed recall tests. The relationship was no longer significant beyond specific inflection points (1.22 mg/day for the global cognitive Z score, 1.42 mg/day for AFT, and 1.63 mg/day for DSST).

Subgroup analyses showed that increased copper intake was associated with a higher global cognitive Z score, specifically in individuals with a history of stroke, potentially due to copper's role in reducing post-stroke inflammation and promoting neuronal repair.

Conclusions

In sum, dietary copper intake was associated with superior cognitive function in older adults. The association was sustained after adjusting for various confounding variables. There was a L-shaped relationship between dietary copper intake and processing speed (DSST), verbal fluency (AFT), and global cognition, with the association being insignificant beyond specific thresholds. However, this observational study cannot prove causality, and self-reported dietary data and residual confounding may limit findings. Further longitudinal analyses are needed to corroborate these findings.

Journal reference:
  • Jia W, Zhu K, Shi J, Yong F. Association between dietary copper intake and cognitive function in American older adults: NHANES 2011–2014. Scientific Reports, 2025, DOI: 10.1038/s41598-025-09280-9, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-09280-9

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)
Tarun Sai Lomte

Written by

Tarun Sai Lomte

Tarun is a writer based in Hyderabad, India. He has a Master’s degree in Biotechnology from the University of Hyderabad and is enthusiastic about scientific research. He enjoys reading research papers and literature reviews and is passionate about writing.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. (2025, July 08). Can dietary copper help protect against dementia and memory loss?. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 08, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250708/Can-dietary-copper-help-protect-against-dementia-and-memory-loss.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. "Can dietary copper help protect against dementia and memory loss?". News-Medical. 08 July 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250708/Can-dietary-copper-help-protect-against-dementia-and-memory-loss.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. "Can dietary copper help protect against dementia and memory loss?". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250708/Can-dietary-copper-help-protect-against-dementia-and-memory-loss.aspx. (accessed July 08, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. 2025. Can dietary copper help protect against dementia and memory loss?. News-Medical, viewed 08 July 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250708/Can-dietary-copper-help-protect-against-dementia-and-memory-loss.aspx.

Suggested Reading

New protein discovery may contribute to improving the diagnosis of Dementia with Lewy Bodies
New AI tool helps clinicians identify brain activity patterns linked to nine types of dementia
Clinical trial examines whether Ambroxol can slow dementia in people with Parkinson's
Study uncovers how inflammation in brain blood vessels exacerbates damage in vascular dementia
Shingles and RSV vaccines with AS01 adjuvant reduce dementia risk
New AI tool helps clinicians identify brain activity patterns linked to nine types of dementia
Dementia survival rates improve across multiple countries, study shows
Research reveals alarming rates of abuse in home-based dementia care

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback