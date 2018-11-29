First-ever European Meeting on CAR T Cell Therapy represents educational opportunity for healthcare professionals

Nov 29 2018

CAR T Cell Therapy is revolutionizing the field of hematologic malignancies and has the potential to achieve cure for a number of dreadful diseases. The recent approvals of the first CAR T Cell treatments in Europe provide a great opportunity to fight hematologic malignancies, but also poses serious challenges given the peculiar nature of the treatment.

Patients, physicians, nurses, hospitals and the whole health care system need to learn how to select the right patients, handle specific toxicities, organize treatment units and cope with the increasing costs connected with CAR T Cell Therapy.

Christian Chabannon, Chair, EBMT Cellular Therapy & Immunobiology Working Party and EBMT Scientific Council Vice-Chair, explains: "The EBMT and EHA unite in designing this first-ever European Meeting which represents an amazing educational opportunity for healthcare professionals to get practical information to safely administer CAR-T Cells to a growing number of patients, both in Europe and worldwide."

Hermann Einsele, Chair of the EHA Scientific Working Group on Immune Therapies for Hematologic Disorders adds: "Experts with various backgrounds and expertise will share their knowledge about CAR-T Cell Therapy and provide an overview of their current and future applications in cancer treatment, and how this translates in healthcare organizations."

In addition, the program will include a comprehensive outlook on the current research efforts to increase the efficacy of CAR T Cell Therapy, with inputs from basic researchers as well as debates involving representatives from industry.

https://www.ebmt.org/ebmt/news/ebmt-and-eha-joint-meeting-car-t-cells-first-its-kind-europe

