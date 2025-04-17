Survey reveals low awareness of innovative cancer treatment among Americans

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is at the forefront of a new approach to cancer treatment, called CAR T-cell therapy. The little known, but highly promising technology breakthrough makes it possible for your body to fight cancer, often without invasive surgery, offering patients new hope for the possibility of long-term remission.

However, a new survey by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center of 1,021 adults in the United States shows 65% are unfamiliar with the personalized cancer treatment option.

Roswell Park helps patient overcome life-threatening illness through groundbreaking treatment

Fourteen years after he was first diagnosed with an aggressive form of lymphoma, 70-year-old Chris Vogelsang knew his cancer could return. Even though he underwent several rounds and types of treatments, including a stem cell transplant, his cancer returned twice. "My energy level was terrible. I was losing weight and had night sweats," said Vogelsang. "It turned out that I was 90 percent involved with lymphoma cells in my bone marrow, which is pretty significant. I asked, 'What do I have to do to get through it so I can get on with my life?'"

In 2022, his care team at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center presented CAR T-cell therapy as an option.

"As is oftentimes the case with these sometimes very stubborn and refractory types of cancer, the options became increasingly limited," said Renier Brentjens, MD, PhD, Deputy Director and Chair of Medicine for the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. "CAR T-cell therapy is a massive paradigm change of how we view and think of cancers and how we treat those cancers."

Dr. Brentjens is one of the developers of CAR T-cell therapy, and has built a team of leading scientists, engineers, oncologists and nurses dedicated to advancing these treatments, improving their safety and efficacy, and making them more widely available.

When I see patients in the clinic, I ask myself, 'What do I have available that can cure them of their disease? These patients have typically gone through a lot, and the upside of CAR T-cell therapy is that they can potentially get cured and go back to their lives as a father, a mother, a student-and that, to me, is just amazing." Marco Davila, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President and Associate Director for Translational Research at Roswell Park

CAR T-cell therapy involves extracting T cells, a type of immune cells, from a patient's blood and then taking them into a specialized lab. From there, scientists engineer the cells to recognize and kill cancer cells. The cells are then duplicated by the millions and replaced in the patient's body through an intravenous (IV) infusion.

The cells are processed in Roswell Park's newly expanded Good Manufacturing Practice Engineering & Cell Manufacturing Facility (GEM), one of the largest facilities of its kind in the United States. It contains 20 sterile rooms across two buildings, marking a transformative step for cancer research and treatment.

"This facility helps to speed up the process, with fewer obstacles in terms of getting these cells produced and getting them into patients," said Dr. Davila. "Our goal is to reach a day soon where a patient with any type of cancer can have an investigational cell and gene therapy available directly."

The results of CAR T-cell therapy so far have been highly promising, with more than half of lymphoma patients achieving remission, and in certain types of leukemia, the remission rate reaching an impressive 90 percent. Vogelsang's scans have not shown signs of cancer in his system since March 2023. CAR T-cell therapy has granted him valuable years to enjoy with his wife, Karen, and their growing family, which will soon include 10 grandchildren. Chris has also been able to return to the tennis courts, where he plays weekly with friends.

"I feel great, and I'm back to the life that I knew before," said Chris. "To have doctors and scientists who can develop therapies is beyond words. There are people who will walk into Roswell Park today and get a diagnosis. If they know CAR T-cell therapy is available for their cancer and they know that the results have been great, it offers them hope, along with their families and friends."

As of now, CAR T-cell therapy is FDA-approved only for certain types of blood cancer, but scientists hope that it will one day treat solid tumor cancers as well. To learn more about the unique resources available at the only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center in Upstate New York, as well as the capabilities and expertise housed within the Roswell Park GMP Engineering & Cell Manufacturing Facility (GEM), visit roswellpark.org/gmp.

Survey methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by Ipsos on the KnowledgePanel® from March 14 to 16, 2025, and surveyed 1,021 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. This poll is based on a nationally representative probability sample and has margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level, for results based on the entire sample of adults. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact: [email protected].