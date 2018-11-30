Study shows for the first time how a specific cell gene affects transformation of others

Nov 30 2018

An international team of seven institutions from Spain and the US including the University of Valencia has discovered for the first time that the biological activity of the c-MYC gene is necessary so that cell reprogramming occurs, that is, the process by which a specialized cell -for example, a neuron- is transformed into a different cell type. According to the results published in Stem Cell Reports magazine, internal cellular activity favored by the genes of the MYC family may be the cause of any cellular transformation.

The study carried out by Javier Prieto (first author of the work), Xavier Ponsoda, Salva Martí, Marian León, Carlos López and Josema Torres (director of the work), of the Department of Cell Biology, Functional Biology and Physical Anthropology of The University of Valencia, completely disassembles the previous paradigm around how the c-MYC gene affects cellular reprogramming. The article published in the journal of the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISCCR) describes a remodeling of mitochondrial dynamics and metabolism by the c-MYC gene during the first phase of this process.

"Our results show for the first time that the biological activity of the MYC gene family is necessary to transform a somatic cell into a pluripotent cell that, when becoming different, can originate any cell of the adult organism. Due to the parallelisms between the described reprogramming process and the cellular transformation carried out by oncogenes, our results suggest that endogenous MYC genes may be behind the action of these oncogenes to transform a normal cell into a cancer one. In this way, the MYC proteins are identified as possible therapeutic targets in tumors where they are not directly responsible as oncogenes", said Josema Torres, a researcher associated with INCLIVA.

Related Stories

Thus, prior to this study, it was believed that during cell reprogramming, oxidative phosphorylation was canceled. This is a metabolic process that uses the energy released by the oxidation of nutrients to produce ATP, a molecule used to generate energy to the chemical reactions that occur within the organism. At the same time, it was thought that this process was canceled during cell reprogramming, and it was also thought that glycolysis occurred (a succession of chemical reactions through which the cell obtained energy from the glucose).

The new results demonstrate the importance of metabolic processes for cell reprogramming, where the protein that governs this process is c-MYC. And in addition, we prove that during this transformation a process called bivalent or hybrid metabolism takes place, in which both oxidative phosphorylation and glycolysis occur.

MYC genes, a group of which c-MYC is a part, belong to the family of protooncogens and are those that promote cell division. These genes are found in the nucleus of the cells and encode proteins. Therefore, they regulate the activity of other genes. In the transformation, for example, of a somatic cell (any cell of the bones, tissues, organs, blood, or skin of the human body), it is very probable that metabolic changes are needed as a result of its gene c-MYC so that this process takes place.

Source:

http://ruvid.org/ri-world/researchers-discover-for-the-first-time-how-a-specific-cell-gene-affects-the-transformation-of-others/

Posted in: Cell Biology

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Controversial gene editing of embryos stopped by the Chinese authorities
Study reveals why mitochondria are often strangely shaped inside the brain
Gene-brain association occurs differently in toddlers with autism and poor language development
New method could improve outcome of leukemia patients receiving stem-cell transplants
Cobra Biologics to investigate continuous manufacturing of AAV for gene therapies
Johns Hopkins researchers report challenges in treating severe crisis pain of sickle cell disease
Novel methodology for characterizing neurons could lead to better understanding of brain disease
Discovery would help specify role of genetics in the development of neuropsychiatric disorders

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using Pre-Clinical Imaging to Detect Cancer

In this interview, Émilie Beaulieu Ouellet, Application Scientist for life science imaging at Photon Etc talks to New-Medical about their range of preclinical infrared imagers and how they can allow cancer detection.

Using Pre-Clinical Imaging to Detect Cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New study could fine-tune the CRISPR gene editing process