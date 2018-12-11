Sex work criminalization linked to incidences of violence finds study

A large new study has shown that sex work criminalization is associated with increased incidences of violence against them. Since most of the sex workers are unable to screen their potential clients and resort to obscure and hidden places, they are more vulnerable to crimes against them, finds the study.

These sex workers are also at a greater risk of poor health and abuse in nations where sex work in not legalized. The study titled, “Associations between sex work laws and sex workers’ health: A systematic review and meta-analysis of quantitative and qualitative studies,” was published in the latest issue of the journal PLOS Medicine.

The researchers from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine have noted that sex workers also suffer from other social factors such as arrest, imprisonment and extortion by law officers and are a vulnerable group because of the lack of legalization of their trade. The study notes that these women are three times more likely to be victims of sexual and physical violence from a client and are also at risk of getting HIV or other sexually transmitted infections compared to sex workers living in nations where it is legalized and tolerated.

The researchers also found that in nations such as Canada where it is criminalized but a Nordic model is followed, these workers are also at risk. Under this model, which was started by Sweden, the client can be arrested for a criminal offence but the sex worker cannot be arrested. Canada also made it illegal to pay for sex in 2014 making things riskier for the sex workers. This puts them at risk of risky encounters and extortion, the authors of the study explain. This Nordic model is followed by France, Iceland, Northern Ireland, Norway and the Republic of Ireland as well. Regulated sex work is allowed in Guatemala, Mexico, Turkey and the US state of Nevada. Sex work is decriminalized only in New Zealand but the law is not applicable for migrants.

Lucy Platt, associate professor in public health epidemiology, and Pippa Grenfell, assistant professor of public health sociology were the authors of this study. They looked at data from 33 different nations and also interpreted the comments and statements from the sex workers who participated in these studies. There were 9 studies and a total of over 5,000 participants in the study which showed violence against sex workers. Risk of HIV and sexually transmitted infections due to condom-less sex was seen in 9,447 participants from 4 different studies.

The researchers concluded, “There is an urgent need to reform sex-work-related laws and institutional practices so as to reduce harms and barriers to the realisation of health.” They add, “The removal of criminal and administrative sanctions for sex work is needed to improve sex workers’ health and access to services and justice.”