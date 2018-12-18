Augmented reality project now used in hospitals to address heart problems

An augmented reality project, created by a Manchester start-up is being used in hospitals to help with heart problems.

Digital Pop-Ups designed the Heart Valve AR experience for Heart Valve Voice, an organization responsible for creating awareness of deadly heart valve disease.

Launched in September, the AR 360 gyro experience is now going out to hospitals so that patients can visit a Cath Lab from their phone or tablet.

Digital Pop-Ups was founded last year by Milenne Tanganelli, using a £15k start up loan from GC Business Finance.

“Having worked in digital media for over a decade, I’ve developed a real passion for AR and the opportunity to create dynamic and precise content for clients,” she explained.

“Many people will associate VR and AR with gaming and leisure, but Digital Pop-Ups is taking its benefits much further, enabling businesses and service providers to explore AR as a more relevant and immediate level of communication that has enormous potential to engage audiences in new and exciting ways.”

GC Business Finance is the finance arm of The Growth Company and supported by the GM Combined Authority and Greater Manchester Local Enterprise Partnership.