Colorectal cancer mortality rates predicted to increase globally

In the first effort to predict the future burden of colorectal cancer mortality globally, researchers note that colon and rectal cancer mortality rates are projected to decrease in most countries apart from some Latin American and Caribbean countries, but increases are predicted for several countries from Europe, North America and Oceania. The findings are published in the International Journal of Cancer.

Despite these regional differences, the number of deaths is expected to rise in all countries for both colon and rectal cancer by 60.0 percent and 71.5 percent until 2035, respectively, due to population growth and aging.