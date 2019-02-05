Increasing glutamate release in the brain reduces anxiety in marmosets

Feb 5 2019

Researchers studying male and female marmosets have homed in on the primate brain circuitry responsible for individual differences in overall anxiety. Their findings, published in JNeurosci, show that increasing levels of the neurotransmitter glutamate in the hippocampus normalizes anxious monkeys' “fight or flight” response.

Related Stories

Previous human and animal studies suggest roles for glutamate, the hippocampus, and two prefrontal brain regions — known as area 25 and area 32 — in the behavioral and physiological response to threat. However, the contribution and interaction of these neural components in highly anxious primates is unclear.

Hannah Clarke and colleagues were able to make anxious monkeys more comfortable with an unfamiliar human, who wore different masks to conceal his or her identity, by increasing glutamate release in the anterior hippocampus. In response to an unexpected loud sound, increased hippocampal glutamate was associated with increased blood pressure, heart rate, and scanning of the environment — all of which are part of a typical threat response and reduced in anxious individuals. These effects depended on functioning of area 25, implicating this brain region and its connection to the hippocampus as a promising target for reducing anxiety.

Source:

http://www.sfn.org/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

How Patch Clamp Technology Can Benefit Ion Channel Research
Enhancing HD-MEA Systems with CMOS
Conducting ChIP-Seq with Low Cell Numbers
Protein-secreting device implanted in epileptic rats reduces seizures, improves cognition
Using Multiplex Assays to Discover Biomarkers for Parkinson’s Disease
Researchers identify how concussions may contribute to seizures
Study delves deeper into developmental dyslexia
Large genetic analysis of impulsiveness reveals links with psychiatric disorders

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Memories of past meals influence future food intake in rats