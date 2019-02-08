IAS 2019 plenary program spotlights urgent developments in HIV science

Feb 8 2019
The International AIDS Society (IAS) has announced the plenary presentations that will lead the 10th IAS Conference on HIV Science (IAS 2019), which will take place in Mexico City, Mexico, on 21-24 July 2019. IAS 2019 is the largest open scientific conference on HIV and is expected to bring together more than 6,000 participants from more than 140 countries.
These plenaries were chosen to spotlight the most urgent developments in HIV science over the past year. They represent the very top of their field from around the world and we are honoured to have them join us for this global event.”
Dr Anton Pozniak, IAS 2019 Co-Chair and IAS President
Among the issues under the spotlight in the IAS 2019 Plenary Programme are effective diagnosis, treatment and prevention among key populations, resource-constrained settings, implementation, co-morbidities, programme sustainability and gene- and cell-based therapies.
This is the science that we need to step up the response to HIV, not just in Latin America, but wherever the burden of the epidemic remains high. It gets to the very heart of the most pressing issues around the epidemic right now.”
Dr Brenda Crabtree, IAS 2019 Co-Chair
Early registration ends on 14 February. More information can be found at www.ias2019.org.
IAS 2019 Plenary Program
Monday, 22 July 2019
- Gloria Maimela, South Africa
Scaling up treatment in resource-constrained settings: What will it take to achieve the last 90?
- Paula Cannon, United States
Stem cell and genome editing for HIV cure
- Asa Radix, United States
Implementation science around transgender issues
Tuesday, 23 July
- Adam Burgener, Canada
The role of microbiome in HIV transmission and pathogenesis
- Ingrid Bassett, United States
Barriers to access to diagnosis and treatment
- Carlos Cásares, Peru
Key populations in Latin America: Young men who have sex with men
Wednesday, 24 July
- Esteban Martínez, Spain
Addressing co-morbidities to improve long-term care of people living with HIV
- Sherrie Kelly, Australia
Sustainability of HIV programmes and financing the HIV response
- John Frater, United Kingdom
Primary HIV infection: An opportunity not to be missed?
Please note that there may be changes in the program in the run up to the conference.