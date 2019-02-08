IAS 2019 plenary program spotlights urgent developments in HIV science

The International AIDS Society (IAS) has announced the plenary presentations that will lead the 10th IAS Conference on HIV Science (IAS 2019), which will take place in Mexico City, Mexico, on 21-24 July 2019. IAS 2019 is the largest open scientific conference on HIV and is expected to bring together more than 6,000 participants from more than 140 countries.

These plenaries were chosen to spotlight the most urgent developments in HIV science over the past year. They represent the very top of their field from around the world and we are honoured to have them join us for this global event.” Dr Anton Pozniak, IAS 2019 Co-Chair and IAS President

Among the issues under the spotlight in the IAS 2019 Plenary Programme are effective diagnosis, treatment and prevention among key populations, resource-constrained settings, implementation, co-morbidities, programme sustainability and gene- and cell-based therapies.

This is the science that we need to step up the response to HIV, not just in Latin America, but wherever the burden of the epidemic remains high. It gets to the very heart of the most pressing issues around the epidemic right now.” Dr Brenda Crabtree, IAS 2019 Co-Chair

Early registration ends on 14 February. More information can be found at www.ias2019.org.

IAS 2019 Plenary Program

Monday, 22 July 2019

Gloria Maimela , South Africa

Scaling up treatment in resource-constrained settings: What will it take to achieve the last 90?

Paula Cannon , United States

Stem cell and genome editing for HIV cure

Asa Radix, United States

Implementation science around transgender issues

Tuesday, 23 July

Adam Burgener , Canada

The role of microbiome in HIV transmission and pathogenesis

Ingrid Bassett , United States

Barriers to access to diagnosis and treatment

Carlos Cásares, Peru

Key populations in Latin America: Young men who have sex with men

Wednesday, 24 July

Esteban Martínez , Spain

Addressing co-morbidities to improve long-term care of people living with HIV

Sherrie Kelly , Australia

Sustainability of HIV programmes and financing the HIV response

John Frater, United Kingdom

Primary HIV infection: An opportunity not to be missed?

Please note that there may be changes in the program in the run up to the conference.