ViiV Healthcare’s investigational broadly neutralising antibody - N6LS - successfully maintains viral suppression in long-acting treatment of HIV

ViiV Healthcare, the global specialist HIV company majority owned by GSK, with Pfizer and Shionogi as shareholders, today announced positive findings from the company’s EMBRACE phase IIb study. The study found that N6LS (VH3810109 or VH109), given every four months in combination with monthly cabotegravir long-acting (CAB LA), successfully kept viral levels suppressed in adults living with HIV who were already stable on treatment. It was also well tolerated by participants.

These results were presented today at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI 2025) in San Francisco, U.S.

As leaders in long-acting injectable innovation, we are building on the positive patient and physician experience we have with Cabenuva and pioneering the next generation of long-acting treatment options. The EMBRACE study demonstrated that VH109, a CD4-binding broadly neutralizing antibody, administered every four months with cabotegravir, achieved high efficacy and was well tolerated through six months. We’re looking forward to continuing the development of VH109 as a component of our future ultra long-acting regimens.” Kimberly Smith, M.D., MPH, Head of Research & Development, ViiV Healthcare

Results from the EMBRACE study at the six-month primary endpoint showed that 96% of participants receiving VH109 60 mg/kg intravenously (IV) and 88% receiving VH109 3000 mg subcutaneously (SC) with rHuPH20 maintained HIV-1 RNA levels below 50 copies/mL, compared to 96% in the standard-of-care group. VH109 was administered in both arms every four months, combined with monthly CAB LA. Confirmed virologic failure was observed in two participants from each VH109 group.

Overall, 4% of the IV group and 6% of the SC group had HIV-1 RNA levels of 50 copies/mL or higher, compared to none in the standard-of-care group when measured at month six.

VH109 was generally well tolerated, though infusion site reactions were more frequent with SC administration, occurring in 14% compared to none with IV administration. Adverse events specific to the use of study medication were reported in 64% of the IV group and 65% of the SC group, with 16% of participants in the SC group experiencing grade 3-4 adverse events (erythema). No participants in the IV group experienced a grade 3-4 adverse event.

Based on the favourable results seen in the trial, ViiV Healthcare will be progressing a six-month IV formulation of VH109 in combination with CAB LA for further evaluation in an EMBRACE part two trial.