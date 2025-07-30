New high-selectivity nanozyme enables rapid and visible disease diagnostics

To enable early diagnosis of acute illnesses and effective management of chronic conditions, point-of-care testing (POCT) technology—diagnostics conducted near the patient—is drawing global attention. The key to POCT lies in enzymes that recognize and react precisely with specific substances. However, traditional natural enzymes are expensive and unstable, and nanozymes (enzyme-mimicking catalysts) have suffered from low reaction selectivity. Now, a Korean research team has developed a high-sensitivity sensor platform that achieves 38 times higher selectivity than existing nanozymes and allows disease diagnostics visible to the naked eye within just 3 minutes.

On the 28th, KAIST (President Kwang Hyung Lee) announced that Professor Jinwoo Lee's research team from the Department of Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering, in collaboration with teams led by Professor Jeong Woo Han at Seoul National University and Professor Moon Il Kim at Gachon University, has developed a new single-atom catalyst that selectively performs only peroxidase-like reactions while maintaining high reaction efficiency.

Using bodily fluids such as blood, urine, or saliva, this diagnostic platform enables test results to be read within minutes even outside hospital settings—greatly improving medical accessibility and ensuring timely treatment. The key lies in the visual detection of biomarkers (disease indicators) through color changes triggered by enzyme reactions. However, natural enzymes are expensive and easily degraded in diagnostic environments, limiting their storage and distribution.

To address this, inorganic nanozyme materials have been developed as substitutes. Yet, they typically lack selectivity—when hydrogen peroxide is used as a substrate, the same catalyst triggers both peroxidase-like reactions (which cause color change) and catalase-like reactions (which remove the substrate), reducing diagnostic signal accuracy.

To control catalyst selectivity at the atomic level, the researchers used an innovative structural design: attaching chlorine (Cl) ligands in a three-dimensional configuration to the central ruthenium (Ru) atom to fine-tune its chemical properties. This enabled them to isolate only the desired diagnostic signal.

Experimental results showed that the new catalyst achieved over 38-fold improvement in selectivity compared to existing nanozymes, with significantly increased sensitivity and speed in detecting hydrogen peroxide. Even in near-physiological conditions (pH 6.0), the catalyst maintained its performance, proving its applicability in real-world diagnostics.

By incorporating the catalyst and oxidase into a paper-based sensor, the team created a system that could simultaneously detect four key biomarkers related to health: glucose, lactate, cholesterol, and choline—all with a simple color change.

This platform is broadly applicable across various disease diagnostics and can deliver results within 3 minutes without complex instruments or pH adjustments. The findings show that diagnostic performance can be dramatically improved without changing the platform itself, but rather by engineering the catalyst structure.

This study is significant in that it simultaneously achieves enzyme-level selectivity and reactivity by structurally designing single-atom catalysts." He added that "the structure-function-based catalyst design strategy can be extended to the development of various metal-based catalysts and other reaction domains where selectivity is critical." Professor Jinwoo Lee of KAIST

Seonhye Park and Daeeun Choi, both Ph.D. candidates at KAIST, are co-first authors. The research was published on July 6, 2025, in the prestigious journal Advanced Materials.