AAT and DMG MORI USA join hands for on-machine measurement software

Feb 21 2019

Applied Automation Technologies, Inc. (AAT) and DMG MORI USA Inc. will offer this innovative technology as a solution within the DMG MORI Qualified Products (DMQP) program.

Having the ability to perform CMM (Coordinate Measurement Machine) measurement and metrology tasks is an important part of ‘Smart Machining’ manufacturing processes. CappsNC provides capabilities to quickly develop measurement programs offline and run these programs directly on CNC machine tools in a similar way to a CMM. Measurement results are used to adjust machining process parameters such as calculating precise work offsets, dynamic tool compensations and other critical data feedback in an automated process together with providing complete part inspection and SPC reports.

AAT’s CEO Ray Karadayi states:

This is a vital step in the digitalization of the manufacturing process which enables parts to be manufactured with highest level of precision with full confidence directly from the machining center. This partnership is great news for the manufacturing community as AAT and DMG MORI will jointly provide a complete solution allowing customers to achieve their manufacturing goals with less effort and lower costs.”

