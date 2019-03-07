Skipping breakfast found to be common among children with unhealthy lifestyle profile

Mar 7 2019

Skipping breakfast was common in an observational study of schoolchildren in Greece, and children who skipped breakfast tended to have an unhealthy lifestyle profile. The Nutrition & Dietetics findings may be useful for developing policies designed to increase breakfast consumption in children.

In the study of 177,091 Greek children aged eight to 17 years old, almost one in four schoolchildren (22.4 percent of boys and 23.1 percent of girls) skipped breakfast. Characteristics associated with skipping breakfast were being female, being older, being overweight/obese, having a poorer diet, getting inadequate physical activity, having insufficient sleep, and having increased screen time.

After adjustments for several confounding factors, poor dietary habits, insufficient sleep (less than eight hours), and increased screen time (more than two hours) increased the odds for skipping breakfast by 80 percent, 23 percent, and 22.5 percent, respectively.​

Source:

https://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/nutrition-dietetics/study-examines-which-schoolchildren-are-most-likely-skip-breakfast

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Ultra-processed foods are harming your health
Evening exercise does not negatively affect sleep, may also reduce hunger
Widespread confusion among consumers on food date labels lead to unnecessary discards
Sleep apnea linked to Alzheimer’s disease
Association between OSA and cardiovascular diseases in women
Sexually abused children with PTSD more likely to provide incoherent testimony
Study on REM sleep disorder patients provides key predictors of Parkinson's disease
Study shows benefits of including red raspberries in the diet of people with pre-diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Isolating Bacterial Pathogen DNA from Food Samples

Isolating bacterial pathogen DNA is incredibly important in many industries and is often seen as quality assurance to make sure that the food manufactured or the ingredients used do not contain food-borne bacteria. Many states and countries also require testing for specific species, for example, Salmonella, Listeria, and E. Coli.

Isolating Bacterial Pathogen DNA from Food Samples
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Sleep apnea could be linked to accumulation of Alzheimer’s disease biomarker