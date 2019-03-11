Researchers identify novel regulatory factor in bone formation

Mar 11 2019

Researchers report the identification of a novel transcription factor that helps regulate the differentiation of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) into bone in mice. Bone cell differentiation is still poorly understood, and MSCs offer a promising source of stem cells for regenerative medicine applications. The new transcription factor, called Osteoblast Inducer (ObI)-1, is described in an article published in Stem Cells and Development, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers.

Related Stories

The article entitled "Identification of a Novel Transcription Factor Required for Osteogenic Differentiation of Mesenchymal Stem Cells" was coauthored by Francesca Querques and Anna DAgostino, CEINGE-Biotecnologie Avanzate (Naples, Italy), Università degli Studi di Napoli "Federico II" (Naples), and SEMM-European School for Molecular Medicine (Naples) and a team of researchers from these institutions and CRG-Centre for Genomic Regulation (Barcelona, Spain). The researchers identified ObI-1 in a screen of mouse MSCs and went on to show that it acts, at least in part, by stimulating the BMP signaling pathway, which controls the expression of Runx2.

"Lucio Pastore and colleagues report for the first time that a novel transcription factor they named Osteoblast Inducer-1 regulates osteogenic differentiation acting upstream of Runx2. In their elegant paper they used both knockdown and overexpression experiments in both a multipotent murine bone marrow cell line as well as primary murine mesenchymal stem cells," says Editor-in-Chief Graham C. Parker, PhD, The Carman and Ann Adams Department of Pediatrics, Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, MI.

Source:

https://home.liebertpub.com/news/new-regulatory-factor-identified-in-bone-formation/3515

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Scientists develop unique hybrid implant that imitates bone structure
Protein CDK6 appears to be key factor in influencing development of MPN
Bone marrow disease is stimulated by vitamin D and immune cells, reveals research
Better prediction of osteoporotic hip fractures using 3D simulation of bone densitometry
Johns Hopkins study describes cells that may help speed bone repair
Researchers discover new mechanism of bone growth
New review examines impact of cancer therapies on the skeleton
Ultrasonography of calcaneus offers comparable results to those obtained by DXA

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Isolating Bacterial Pathogen DNA from Food Samples

Isolating bacterial pathogen DNA is incredibly important in many industries and is often seen as quality assurance to make sure that the food manufactured or the ingredients used do not contain food-borne bacteria. Many states and countries also require testing for specific species, for example, Salmonella, Listeria, and E. Coli.

Isolating Bacterial Pathogen DNA from Food Samples
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers develop a new treatment for osteomyelitis