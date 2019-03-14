Insilico Medicine announces partnership with Master Investor

Insilico Medicine a biotechnology company specializing in the application of artificial intelligence for drug discovery, biomarker development, and aging research has announced its second year of partnership with Master Investor at the annual Master Investor Show. The event will take place on Saturday, April 6th 2019 at the Business Design Center, London. Around 5,000 private investors will gather in London, to meet nearly 100 CEOs of public companies and start-ups.

Insilico Medicine will host ‘The Lab’, a laboratory themed interactive experience room presenting Young AI – an AI-powered platform that enables users to manage their health, track changes over time and optimize their lifestyle. The company provides a range of consumer-facing applications using the advanced bioinformatics techniques and deep learning approaches.

Young.AI is an innovative platform that keeps track of aging from the inside out. Consumers can upload their photograph or recent blood test and the system will assess and generate their biological, predicted age. The system makes it possible to track progress over time, to see how lifestyle factors affect biological age.

Alex Zhavoronkov Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine, presented the latest advances in artificial intelligence for drug discovery and longevity biotechnology at Master Investor’s autumn longevity investment event and last year’s Master Investor Show. The presentation covered the applications of artificial intelligence transforming pharmaceutical industry R&D and accelerating the drug discovery process.

Insilico Medicine will this year be participating in the Main Stage panel discussion, ‘Investing in the Age of Longevity’ where they will be joined by fellow longevity expert, Aubrey de Grey and others to discuss the latest developments in longevity and the opportunities for investors.

Dr. Zhavoronkov is delighted to be returning to the event as a partner:

We are very happy to present our work in aging research and artificial intelligence at one of Europe’s largest investor shows. The topic of AI for Aging research and Productive longevity is rapidly gaining popularity, and we are happy to be at the leading edge of this research and one of the innovation drivers in the area.”

Amanda Taylor, Master Investor’s Chief Commercial Officer said:

We are excited to have Insilico Medicine hosting their laboratory themed experience at the show for the second year running. We hope the interactivity of ‘The Lab’ will showcase Insilico’s work in a way that educates and excites our attendees about the opportunity for investment in the longevity technologies.”

To meet Insilico at The Master Investor Show, sign up for your free ticket using code: LONGEVITY