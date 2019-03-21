Greater support needed for women seeking abortion

Kate Bass, B.Sc.Mar 21 2019

A recent survey of women seeking abortion reveals how many resort to the internet for help with their decision making due to difficulties in discussing their dilemma with the people around them.

Shutterstock | fizkes

Almost half of all pregnancies are unplanned and there is an ongoing international debate surrounding abortion legislation. Interestingly though, legislation does not affect a woman’s decision to have an abortion. Although abortion legislation differs widely between countries, the number of people having abortions remains consistent from country to country. A woman who has decided to have an abortion will seek to realise this even legislation poses a barrier.

Berge Solberg, professor of medical ethics at Norwegian University of Science and Technology, commented "We find that the legislation on the issue doesn't affect the choice of action. The consequence of a ban or very strict laws against abortion isn't fewer abortions, but far more dangerous abortions, and a lot of suffering. Unsafe abortions are a major global health problem".

Aside from legislation, it is important for a woman considering abortion to be sure of her final choice. She may consider her situation not to be conducive to bringing up a child, whilst also finding it difficult to choose to end a life. It is a hard decision to make yet for many people it is a difficult topic to discuss, and so women may end up having to make the decision alone.

In 2017 there were almost 13,000 abortions carried out in Norway. Amongst women attending hospital to undergo an abortion up to 20% are uncertain about whether they should go ahead with the procedure and end up making the final decision at the hospital.

Assistant Professor Marianne Kjelsvik of the Norwegian University of Science and Technology recently conducted a study to voice the experiences of women who have faced the choice between terminating or completing their pregnancy.

Kjelsvik interviewed 13 women from six different hospitals in Norway who attended an appointment to have an abortion but were so unsure about their choice that they went home again to think about it more. The women, aged between 18 and 36 years, were interviewed again after four weeks and twelve weeks after they had made their decisions.

Related Stories

The overwhelming finding was that the women really needed someone to talk to who understood the difficult choice they had to make. Kjelsvik commented “Everyone has an opinion about abortion, but for the women who were in this situation, figuring out right and wrong became a complex question".

Despite abortion becoming less of a taboo subject, it is still difficult to find someone with whom to discuss such a life-changing decision. Solberg explained “Even people who regard abortion as unproblematic and not ethically difficult know that people can have strong opinions in the opposite direction. So, you become cautious about bringing up the topic".

Many of the woman wished they could have talked to their mother but had been hesitant to. Some had relied on internet posts about women who had been in the same situation.

The women all said that they felt well received and respected when they came to hospital for the abortion. However, they wished that staff could have dealt better with their doubts and had more time to listen to their concerns.

Although all the participants were relieved that the decision had been made, some women were still unsure about whether they had done the right thing.

For those who had decided to continue with the pregnancy, there was still a lingering doubt as the reason they had considered abortion had not disappeared. Some were troubled because they didn't enjoy being pregnant and worried whether they would be able to love the child.

Sources:

Kjelsvik, M., Sekse, R. J. T., Moi, A. L., Aasen, E. M., Nortvedt, P. & Gjengedal, E. (2019). Beyond autonomy and care: experiences of ambivalent abortion seekers. Nursing Ethics, doi: 10.1177/0969733018819128

Norwegian University of Science and Technology Press Release 20 March 2019. Available at https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2019-03/nuos-tao032019.php

Posted in: Women's Health News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)
Kate Bass

Written by

Kate Bass

Kate graduated from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne with a biochemistry B.Sc. degree. She also has a natural flair for writing and enthusiasm for scientific communication, which made medical writing an obvious career choice. In her spare time, Kate enjoys walking in the hills with friends and travelling to learn more about different cultures around the world.

Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Butler Hospital receives COBRE grant to enhance research on neuropsychiatric illnesses
ADHD drug raising risk of psychosis
Remote monitoring of implanted defibrillators in heart failure patients prevents hospitalizations
Mother's diet during pregnancy can impact lung-specific genes of her offspring
Taking painkillers during pregnancy is not responsible for asthma risk in children, study shows
Painkillers taken by pregnant mothers unlikely to cause asthma in the child
Cancer imaging technique can help detect preeclampsia in pregnancy
Pregnancy history may be linked to cognitive function in older women, finds study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Interdisciplinary medication education improves patient outcomes, reduces hospital readmissions