Product launch from Beckman Coulter to be live streamed in March

After visiting labs around the world to identify ways to advance its industry-leading cell counting technology, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences will host a live streaming event on March 26 at 10 a.m. EDT / 7 a.m. PDT to announce its latest product innovation. The event will show biopharma scientists, process engineers, and others in labs who work with cells how the new product will enhance bioprocess systems and offer a glimpse into the future of cell viability analysis.

During the live event, product manager Lena Lee will provide an in-depth look at the highly-anticipated product, followed by a live Q&A session. Viewers will also get an exclusive look at the tradeshows and conferences where Beckman Coulter Life Sciences will showcase this new technology.

Media are invited to register for the event at Beckman.com/live

Who:

Lena Lee, product manager for Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

When:

Tuesday, March 26, 2019

10 a.m. EDT / 7 a.m. PDT

Where: Beckman.com/live